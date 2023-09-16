Parsippany Comes Together to Support Viking Cross Country Team

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Frank L. Cahill
The Parsippany Hills Viking Cross Country Team was graced with a special visit during their car wash fundraiser. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and IHOP General Manager Edgar Ortega stood shoulder to shoulder with the team, marking a memorable photo opportunity. Mayor James R. Barberio, an alumnus of Parsippany Viking, stopped by not just as a town official, but also as a proud former Viking, showcasing the importance of community ties and alumni support. It's always heartwarming to see local leaders, especially those with personal ties, rally behind worthy causes in the community.
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills Viking Cross Country Team, along with their parents and supporters, would like to extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the Parsippany community. After an initial setback with rain last weekend, Saturday September 16, provided an ideal sunny backdrop for our car wash fundraiser.

The team is immensely grateful to several local establishments and individuals who played pivotal roles in making our fundraiser a roaring success.

The Parsippany Police Department showed their support and drove away with gleaming vehicles after stopping by the Parsippany Hills Viking Cross Country Team’s car wash.

Firstly, a special mention to Sobhy Abdelhady from IHOP for generously hosting the car wash. His flexibility in rescheduling the wash due to weather and ensuring smooth operations today was invaluable. Edgar Ortega, IHOP’s General Manager, was instrumental in prepping for a hectic day. Their generosity did not stop there. Each car washed received a $5.00 gift certificate for IHOP, a wonderful gesture to encourage the community to support a local business.

Several local entities and individuals showed up in support, notably Parsippany’s Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Saint Clare’s Health, and the Parsippany Police Department, who got their vehicles sparkling. They were also honored by a visit from Mayor James Barberio, an alumnus of Parsippany Viking. His support, both as an alum and as our Mayor, warmed our hearts.

Gianluca Fernicola, alongside his dedicated team at Parsippany’s Best Pizza, didn’t just serve slices – they served generosity and warmth. Stepping up to feed the bustling Parsippany Hills Viking Cross Country Team, they generously footed the bill, exemplifying the essence of community support. A heartfelt salute to them for their tasty offerings and their immense generosity.

After a morning of rigorous washing, our team was famished. Gianluca Fernicola and the team at Parsippany’s Best Pizza stepped in, feeding the energetic group. The cherry on top? They graciously covered our meal, showcasing their community spirit. A big thank you to them for their delicious food and big hearts.

To conclude, the team cherish and thank the Parsippany community for making the day successful. They urge everyone to continue patronizing Parsippany IHOP and Parsippany’s Best Pizza, exemplary businesses that truly care about their community. We are proud and thankful to call Parsippany home.

During their car wash fundraiser, the Parsippany Hills Viking Cross Country Team took a moment to strike a pose, capturing the spirit of teamwork and community service in one frame. A memorable snapshot of dedication, hard work, and community support.
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
