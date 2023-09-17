Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Department of Labor Intervention Results in Boston Market Employees Receiving $630,000 in Back Wages

By Frank L. Cahill
The Boston Market situated at 332 Route 10, East Hanover, has been mandated to cease operations. This closure comes as a result of workers' rights infringements, with this specific establishment being one of the 27 Boston Market outlets across New Jersey facing the same directive
MORRIS COUNTY— The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has recovered over $630,000 in back wages for 314 Boston Market employees. The issue surfaced when Cathy Grimes, a manager in East Hanover, and her team went unpaid for two months. Despite this, many employees continued to work, hoping for state intervention. After Grimes contacted the NJDOL, more of unpaid employees started to speak up.

The Division of Wage and Hour Compliance at NJDOL led an investigation. This resulted in stop-work orders and the closure of 27 Boston Market locations. The investigation began after a complaint from a Hamilton Township-based employee in November. This triggered more complaints about unpaid wages at other locations.

The Department of Labor says it found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages

The investigation led to the payment of back wages, allowing the Boston Market locations to reopen. Grimes thanked the NJDOL, stating that their involvement led to the owner paying the wages, which totaled around $15,000.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo pointed out that this case shows the importance of the department’s power to issue stop-work orders. He warned that non-payment of workers could lead to a shutdown of operations.

The findings were sent to the parent company, Boston Chicken of NJ, LLC, and to CEO Jignesh Pandya. The department may levy additional damages and fees. As a result, the NJDOL encourages workers to know their rights and directs them to MyWorkRights.nj.gov for more information.

At the time of publishing this article, the East Hanover Boston Market remains closed, although the stop work orders have been removed from the widows.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
