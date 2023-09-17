Department of Labor Intervention Results in Boston Market Employees Receiving $630,000 in Back Wages

MORRIS COUNTY— The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has recovered over $630,000 in back wages for 314 Boston Market employees. The issue surfaced when Cathy Grimes, a manager in East Hanover, and her team went unpaid for two months. Despite this, many employees continued to work, hoping for state intervention. After Grimes contacted the NJDOL, more of unpaid employees started to speak up.

The Division of Wage and Hour Compliance at NJDOL led an investigation. This resulted in stop-work orders and the closure of 27 Boston Market locations. The investigation began after a complaint from a Hamilton Township-based employee in November. This triggered more complaints about unpaid wages at other locations.

The Department of Labor says it found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages

The investigation led to the payment of back wages, allowing the Boston Market locations to reopen. Grimes thanked the NJDOL, stating that their involvement led to the owner paying the wages, which totaled around $15,000.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo pointed out that this case shows the importance of the department’s power to issue stop-work orders. He warned that non-payment of workers could lead to a shutdown of operations.

The findings were sent to the parent company, Boston Chicken of NJ, LLC, and to CEO Jignesh Pandya. The department may levy additional damages and fees. As a result, the NJDOL encourages workers to know their rights and directs them to MyWorkRights.nj.gov for more information.

At the time of publishing this article, the East Hanover Boston Market remains closed, although the stop work orders have been removed from the widows.