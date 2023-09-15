Friday, September 15, 2023
Local News

Glacier Hills Pool Association Celebrates 60th Clambake, Honors Aviation Artist and Founder Keith Ferris

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio and Keith Ferris
PARSIPPANY  — The Glacier Hills Pool Association recently celebrated its 60th Annual Clambake on September 2, at the Glacier Hills Parklands. Remarkably, this association stands as one of the few of its kind still active today, thriving largely due to the dedication of membership volunteers and its commitment to fostering community ties.

This year was particularly special, as the Association took the opportunity to honor one of its pioneers, Keith Ferris. Globally recognized as a distinguished aviation artist, Keith played an instrumental role in the inception of the Glacier Hills Pool Association over six decades ago. Alongside his neighbors, Keith embarked on an ambitious journey, selling bonds to secure the ten acres that now house the pool and its amenities.

The dedication of the early members was immense, with as many as ninety volunteers consistently turning up to contribute to the construction of the parklands and the Olympic-sized pool. Gail Brazicki, a former president of the association, took to the podium to pay tribute to Keith Ferris and to reminisce about the devoted members who made the pool’s existence possible.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
