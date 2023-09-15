Boonton Township Man Arrested Following Assault on Motorist and Parsippany Crossing Guard

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Police Chief Richard Pantina confirmed the arrest of John R. Connelly, 36, of Boonton Township, in connection with an assault on a motorist and a Parsippany Police Department Crossing Guard.



On Thursday, September 14 at 3:10 p.m. the Parsippany Police Department’s Communication Center received multiple 911 phone calls reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Route 202 and Brooklawn Drive.



When officers arrived on scene, they were advised that the 58-year-old motorcycle driver was stopped on Route 202 so the on-duty Parsippany Police Department Crossing Guard could safely cross the children.



The defendant, John Connelly, allegedly stopped his pickup truck behind the motorcycle driver and got out of his vehicle.



At this time, it was reported that he began to physically assault the motorcycle driver. According to reports, the 76-year-old Crossing Guard attempted to intervene and was allegedly shoved to the ground by the defendant.



The defendant then continued to assault the motorcycle driver until other motorists intervened. The defendant allegedly then fled the scene in his truck.



As a result of the investigation, the Morris Plains Police Department was able to locate and stop the accused a short time later. He was placed under arrest and charged on a summons complaint with Aggravated Assault, a crime of the third degree, and Simple Assault, a disorderly persons offense. He was released on his own recognizance.



If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



