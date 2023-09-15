Friday, September 15, 2023
Parsippany Resident Arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — An unexpected incident at the Walmart premises in Hanover Township led to an arrest on August 23. Hanover Township Police Officer Brandon Law was summoned to the rear of the Walmart store due to reports of a fire in the woods.

On reaching the location, Officer Law noticed Mr. Larry Southerland, 39, of Parsippany, in the process of extinguishing a flaming shopping cart.

After the fire was successfully put out, Officer Law proceeded to investigate the situation. This resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia in Mr. Southerland’s possession. Further checks also revealed an active warrant against him.

Consequently, Mr. Southerland was arrested and charged with possession of CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) paraphernalia. He has since been released and awaits his forthcoming court appearance.

The Hanover Township Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the community remains the department’s top priority.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
