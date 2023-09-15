Parsippany Resident Arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

PARSIPPANY — An unexpected incident at the Walmart premises in Hanover Township led to an arrest on August 23. Hanover Township Police Officer Brandon Law was summoned to the rear of the Walmart store due to reports of a fire in the woods.

On reaching the location, Officer Law noticed Mr. Larry Southerland, 39, of Parsippany, in the process of extinguishing a flaming shopping cart.

After the fire was successfully put out, Officer Law proceeded to investigate the situation. This resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia in Mr. Southerland’s possession. Further checks also revealed an active warrant against him.

Consequently, Mr. Southerland was arrested and charged with possession of CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) paraphernalia. He has since been released and awaits his forthcoming court appearance.

The Hanover Township Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the community remains the department’s top priority.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments