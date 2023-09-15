Friday, September 15, 2023
First Baptist Community Church Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Significant Donation to Parsippany’s Food Pantry

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — In commemoration of its 60th anniversary, the First Baptist Community Church of Parsippany has given back to the community in a notable way. Accepting the challenge, the congregation amassed 60 bags of non-perishable food items, ultimately surpassing their goal by four bags. These were promptly delivered to the town’s Food Pantry.














The initiative took place recently, a time when Pastor Stacie Turk noted that the pantry’s shelves were nearing depletion. “Our objective was to address this need and embody the very essence of our community-driven spirit, especially during such a landmark year for our church,” stated Pastor Turk.





The church’s commitment to the Food Pantry isn’t limited to this single gesture. As a part of Panera’s Dough Nation Program, they have consistently been delivering bread to the pantry every week, thereby ensuring a steady flow of essential food items for those in need.





Reaching and surpassing the goal set for the 60th-anniversary challenge stands as a testament to the congregation’s unwavering commitment to serving their community. “We’re a tight-knit, multi-ethnic group with a shared love for Jesus and compassion for others. The dedication and generosity shown by our church family in this endeavor is a reflection of the values we’ve upheld for six decades,” remarked Pastor Stacie.





Located at 800 Vail Road in Parsippany, the First Baptist Community Church welcomes everyone to partake in its services. Under the spiritual guidance of Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk, worship services are held in their Sanctuary every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. As an American Baptist Church, all are invited to join, celebrate, and participate in the church’s enduring legacy of faith and community service.


