Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeSchool NewsCassandra Cogan Earns Prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship
FeaturedSchool News

Cassandra Cogan Earns Prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
31
Cassandra Cogan
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Cassandra Cogan, an accomplished graduate from Parsippany High School (Class of 2019) and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Class of 2023), has achieved another significant academic milestone. She has been awarded the distinguished Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, granting her a position in the globally renowned “European Master in Global Studies” (EMGS) program.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, funded by the European Union, presents a golden opportunity for gifted students from across the world. With a fiercely competitive selection process, only between 3-5% of all international applicants are granted scholarships. This fully-funded scholarship covers both tuition and living expenses. Notably, only three students from the United States are offered admission to the EMGS program annually, and Cassandra has secured her position as one of the recipients for 2023.

EMGS demands its scholars to undertake courses at two eminent European universities, dedicating an academic year to each. The program boasts an impressive consortium of member institutions such as Leipzig University, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Vienna, University of Wrocław, Roskilde University, and Ghent University. These institutions offer a diverse spectrum of research specializations centered around international relations and global challenges. In addition to European universities, scholars can also choose to immerse in a semester of study at affiliated non-European institutions. This includes esteemed universities such as Dalhousie University, Macquarie University, Addis Ababa University, and the University of Yaoundé I.

Cassandra is poised to commence her academic journey at the University of Wrocław in Poland this September. After a year of rigorous study, she will then move to Roskilde University in Denmark, where she is anticipated to complete her Master’s in June 2025.

This accomplishment showcases Cassandra’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and her passion for global studies. We congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and wish her the best in her future endeavors.

spot_img
Previous article
Unveiling the Stunning Exterior Design of Morris County Courthouse
Next article
First Baptist Community Church Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Significant Donation to Parsippany’s Food Pantry
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »