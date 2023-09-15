Cassandra Cogan Earns Prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship

PARSIPPANY — Cassandra Cogan, an accomplished graduate from Parsippany High School (Class of 2019) and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Class of 2023), has achieved another significant academic milestone. She has been awarded the distinguished Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, granting her a position in the globally renowned “European Master in Global Studies” (EMGS) program.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, funded by the European Union, presents a golden opportunity for gifted students from across the world. With a fiercely competitive selection process, only between 3-5% of all international applicants are granted scholarships. This fully-funded scholarship covers both tuition and living expenses. Notably, only three students from the United States are offered admission to the EMGS program annually, and Cassandra has secured her position as one of the recipients for 2023.

EMGS demands its scholars to undertake courses at two eminent European universities, dedicating an academic year to each. The program boasts an impressive consortium of member institutions such as Leipzig University, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Vienna, University of Wrocław, Roskilde University, and Ghent University. These institutions offer a diverse spectrum of research specializations centered around international relations and global challenges. In addition to European universities, scholars can also choose to immerse in a semester of study at affiliated non-European institutions. This includes esteemed universities such as Dalhousie University, Macquarie University, Addis Ababa University, and the University of Yaoundé I.

Cassandra is poised to commence her academic journey at the University of Wrocław in Poland this September. After a year of rigorous study, she will then move to Roskilde University in Denmark, where she is anticipated to complete her Master’s in June 2025.

This accomplishment showcases Cassandra’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and her passion for global studies. We congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and wish her the best in her future endeavors.