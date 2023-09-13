Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeLocal NewsUnveiling the Stunning Exterior Design of Morris County Courthouse
FeaturedLocal NewsPolice and Fire

Unveiling the Stunning Exterior Design of Morris County Courthouse

Commissioners Move Forward With New Design Proposal

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
71
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners tonight reviewed and decided to move forward with an updated exterior design proposal for a new courthouse slated for a county-owned parcel on Schuyler Place in Morristown.

The design was presented by AECOM, the architects contracted for the project, following a June 14, 2023 Commissioner work session meeting at which some Commissioners suggested changes to the existing design.  Roger Lichtman, Lisa Tsang and Francis Cooke of the Clifton-based AECOM presented the updated design proposal tonight after it was reviewed and cleared by a three-member Courthouse Committee of the Board of Commissioners.

“This final design is the result collaboration and input from all the stakeholders on this project. We value AECOM’s approach in working with the county to ensure we landed on an exterior design that is timeless in terms of function and aesthetics,” said Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Chairman of the Courthouse Committee.

Commissioners Deborah Smith and Douglas Cabana also serve on the Committee.

Among those who attended the meeting tonight were Sheriff James Gannon, Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Superior Court Assignment Judge Stuart Minkowitz of the Morris/Sussex Court Vicinage, Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty and Morristown Business Administrator Jillian Barrick.

The design involves an approximately 119,000-square-foot project offering eight new courtrooms, a jury assembly room, meeting rooms, security areas and a secured, three-story glass entrance foyer.

The overall project, pared down from one originally presented prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, will meet the modern safety, security and space needs required to properly support the county’s criminal Superior Court operations. The new building will include eight floors constructed on a county parking lot next to the existing Morris County Administration & Records Building.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

Providing adequate court facilities and securing those facilities are the sole responsibility of each respective county in New Jersey. To assess those needs, the county commissioned a Space Needs and Facilities Assessment in 2017.

That assessment, completed in 2018, identified a significant shortfall in criminal, family and civil court facilities, and detailed the outdated conditions in the existing courthouse complex, which includes the historic courthouse along Washington Street that was originally constructed in 1827.

That building was augmented three times before 1900, according to Judge Minkowitz, noting other portions were added in the 1950s and 1970s. The complex, situated along Washington Street between Court Street and Western Avenue, will be preserved, but is not suitable to continue most court operations.

The County Commissioners, then known as Freeholders, held public hearings prior to their unanimous vote to adopt two capital ordinances in late 2018 to fund the design phases of a new courthouse along Schuyler Place. Balancing the needs of the court system with the financial concerns of county taxpayers has continued throughout the process and involved the county government administration, Commissions, members of the judiciary, and the Sheriff’s Office.

spot_img
Previous article
Back-to-School Boost: Morris County’s Lodge 2561 Donates Gift Cards to Needy Families
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »