Lidl Opening in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Lidl, the German grocery store chain that has expanded to more than 30 countries since its founding 50 years ago, will open its first location in Morris County this week.

The grand opening of Lidl’s newest store is set for Wednesday at 191 East Hanover Avenue in Morris Township. The first 100 customers will receive Lidl gift cards ranging from $5 to $100, while patrons can get other free samples and store deals throughout the day.

Located within the recently opened Morris Marketplace shopping center, this Lidl store will be accessible daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering a wide range of high-quality products, including fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and household items. Shoppers can look forward to new deals every Wednesday. The construction of this 140,000-square-foot marketplace began over two years ago, transforming the former Colgate-Palmolive corporate campus site.

Lidl, known for its value pricing, already boasts over 20 stores in New Jersey, with North Jersey locations in Belleville, Pompton Lakes, Bergenfield, Elmwood Park, and Park Ridge. Its roots trace back to its founding in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1973, and it has since expanded across Europe in the 1990s. The company established its United States headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, in 2015, and two years later, it opened its first American store.

Lidl is also planned for Livingston, but no open date has been set.

This 42,000 square foot former Toys R Us is not all going to LIDL, but most of the space is.

In 2021, the Parsippany Planning Board approved an application from the supermarket chain Lidl for a proposed new supermarket on the site currently occupied by the 30,600-square-foot, family-run Super Foodtown.

According to property records, Lidl US Operations LLC. purchased the building from the property’s owner, Holly Gardens LLC, who leases it to Super Foodtown. The sale was completed in March 2022 and the site was purchased for nearly $7 million.