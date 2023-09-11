Centenary University’s New President Prioritizes Innovation and Progress

MORRIS COUNTY — Centenary University’s 15th president, Dale Caldwell, brings a rich background in education and innovation.

As the first African American to hold this role, he values education deeply, with a history of leadership in academia and public service. He’s set on creating a more inclusive and growth-oriented atmosphere on campus.

Under his leadership, the university is expanding its programs and institutes, providing more opportunities for students in fields like nursing and computer science. Caldwell’s official induction ceremony is slated for October, marking an exciting new chapter for the university.

Centenary University was founded in 1867, Centenary University has created and has maintained a number of signature programs (including equestrian, fashion, theatre, Degree Completion, and Working BA). The University is proud to bear the distinction of being the first college within the State of New Jersey to require service education as a condition of graduation.

Centenary University has locations in Hackettstown, Edison, and Parsippany.