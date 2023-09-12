Friday, September 15, 2023
Found: Authorities seeking Public Assistance in Locating Adult Male

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY  — On Wednesday morning, September 23, the Parsippany Police Department issued a statement, “UPDATE 6:50 AM: William has been located and his family has been notified.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany Police Chief Richard Pantina are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old male from Parsippany.


William Young of Parsippany was last seen on September 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., leaving his home in Lake Parsippany. He was wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a gray shirt, black shoes, and wearing black glasses.


William is 18 years old, Caucasian male, 6 feet 7 inches in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.
The Parsippany Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit, has been diligently working on this active missing person investigation, with the assistance of outside agencies, including the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Parsippany Police Department at 973-263-4300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
