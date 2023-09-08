Step Up Family Services to Host Open House

Scheduled for Saturday, September 16, between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the event promises to be a delightful mix of activities and interactions. Residents are looking forward to the unique opportunity of meeting the dedicated therapists and joining in the day’s fun activities.

The word around town is that there’ll be a raffle with some enticing prizes. The scent of delicious snacks is already being imagined by the townsfolk, filling the air and enticing them to join in.

And it’s not just about fun; there’s learning too. Discussions are planned around handy back-to-school tips for elementary, middle, and high schoolers. For those looking for a bit of relaxation and bonding, there’s the promise of a family yoga session, sure to evoke some joyous laughter.

Eva, a resident of Parsippany, remarked to her friend, “Make sure to check out StepUpFamilyServices.com before the event. They’ve got more details there!”