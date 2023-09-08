Saturday, September 9, 2023
Step Up Family Services to Host Open House

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Step Up Family Services commits itself as an organization to diversity, equity, and inclusion for all. This organization is committed to protecting and supporting all staff and clients; all staff and clients are judged only on the quality of their skills and not on their race, nationality, sexuality, gender, or religion. By working together on a heart level we empower each other and step up in harmony as a community.
PARSIPPANY — There’s a buzz of anticipation. Step Up Family Services is soon to unveil its new office at 239 New Road, Suite A-302. To mark this auspicious beginning, an Open House event has been announced, and everyone is welcome!

Scheduled for Saturday, September 16, between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the event promises to be a delightful mix of activities and interactions. Residents are looking forward to the unique opportunity of meeting the dedicated therapists and joining in the day’s fun activities.

The word around town is that there’ll be a raffle with some enticing prizes. The scent of delicious snacks is already being imagined by the townsfolk, filling the air and enticing them to join in.

And it’s not just about fun; there’s learning too. Discussions are planned around handy back-to-school tips for elementary, middle, and high schoolers. For those looking for a bit of relaxation and bonding, there’s the promise of a family yoga session, sure to evoke some joyous laughter.

Eva, a resident of Parsippany, remarked to her friend, “Make sure to check out StepUpFamilyServices.com before the event. They’ve got more details there!”

 
 

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
