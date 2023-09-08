Parsippany P.B.A. Celebrates 37th Annual Golf Outing, Bolstering Continued Community Support and Outreach

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, September 9, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #131 held its esteemed 37th Annual Golf Outing at the Knoll West Country Club. Over the years, the event’s success has surged, owing largely to the generosity of local businesses and corporations.

The overwhelming support garnered from these events enables the association to remain deeply involved in various community initiatives. Notable beneficiaries include scholarship programs at Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School. Further, contributions have been made to a myriad of organizations like the L.E.A.D. Program, local Little Leagues, Soccer Clubs, Football Programs, and Cheerleading Programs.

Additionally, the golf outing allows P.B.A. Local #131 members to actively partake in events such as the Special Olympic Torch Run, Polar Bear Plunge, and the Police Unity Tour.

Continuing its tradition of goodwill, P.B.A. Local #131 extends its support during the festive season, donating gifts and toys to local Social Services programs to help families in need.