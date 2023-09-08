Saturday, September 9, 2023
Parsippany P.B.A. Celebrates 37th Annual Golf Outing, Bolstering Continued Community Support and Outreach

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Rows of pristine golf carts lined up, awaiting eager players for the next round on the greens
PARSIPPANY —  On Friday, September 9, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #131 held its esteemed 37th Annual Golf Outing at the Knoll West Country Club. Over the years, the event’s success has surged, owing largely to the generosity of local businesses and corporations.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella collaborates with Morris Plains Chick-fil-A owner Drew Blind on the community-focused initiative.

The overwhelming support garnered from these events enables the association to remain deeply involved in various community initiatives. Notable beneficiaries include scholarship programs at Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School. Further, contributions have been made to a myriad of organizations like the L.E.A.D. Program, local Little Leagues, Soccer Clubs, Football Programs, and Cheerleading Programs.

Additionally, the golf outing allows P.B.A. Local #131 members to actively partake in events such as the Special Olympic Torch Run, Polar Bear Plunge, and the Police Unity Tour.

Continuing its tradition of goodwill, P.B.A. Local #131 extends its support during the festive season, donating gifts and toys to local Social Services programs to help families in need.

Springfield Mayor Alex Keiser, Matt Anderson, Frank Vitolo, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella unite in backing the community endeavors of PBA 131.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
