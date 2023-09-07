Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeSchool NewsLittleton School's Expansion: The Groundbreaking Celebration
FeaturedSchool NewsVideos

Littleton School’s Expansion: The Groundbreaking Celebration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
355
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education, the Administration, and members of the community gathered on Wednesday, September 6, for the ceremonial groundbreaking to launch the construction of six new classrooms and a small group instruction room at the Littleton Elementary School.  The $6,500,000.00 expansion project is funded through the district’s Capital Reserve Fund.  Due to the diligent and prudent spending protocols of the Board of Education and the office of the Interim School Business Administrator, Robin Tedesco, the district is able to fund the project without additional taxpayer dollars.  The district has strategically set aside reserves over the past several years to fund projects like this to save the taxpayers from increased taxes.

Alison Cogan, Board President, said “With all the residential building going on in Parsippany and our elementary schools already at capacity, we worked with our architects to identify the best school to start a much-needed expansion project.  Littleton was the ideal site due to the large field area adjacent to the school.”  The additional classrooms will include Preschool and Kindergarten classrooms with self-contained bathrooms, small classrooms for Resource Room instruction, and a small office for Child Study Team staff.  

The new classrooms are expected to be completed by the end of the school year.

Littleton Elementary School is located at 250 Brooklawn Drive.

It is anticipated that the fresh classrooms will be ready by the school year’s conclusion
Board President Alison Cogan commented, “Considering the surge in residential development in Parsippany and with our elementary schools already filled to capacity, we collaborated with our architects to determine the most fitting school for a crucial expansion. Littleton emerged as the perfect location given its expansive adjacent field.”
Together, with these shovels, we pave the path to knowledge.
Hats off to the visionaries and builders of tomorrow.

Previous article
nourish.NJ Opens Innovative Community Hub to Combat Hunger and Homelessness
Next article
Charge Filed in 1984 Cold Case Homicide of “Baby Mary”
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.