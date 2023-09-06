Letter to the Editor: Matt, Tim, and Andy: Board of Education Candidacy

Dear Editor:

Matt DeVitto, Tim Berrios, and Andy Choffo formally announce our candidacy for the Board of Education. Our candidacy reflects our commitment to continue to serve the students, teachers, parents, and residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Collectively, we have over 30 years of dedication and service on Parsippany’s Board of Education. We love the Parsippany community and are thankful for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Education. We truly believe in the community phrase “Pride in Parsippany” and would gratefully continue to volunteer our time and experience to the Parsippany Township.

We celebrate the diversity and the many cultures of the Parsippany community, which is what makes Parsippany the best place to live and raise children. We know that with so many varied points of view, there will be differences of opinion as it relates to education, curriculum, taxes, and parental rights. Our commitment to you is that if elected, your opinion will be valued, and we will always base our decisions on what is in the best interest of our students and parents.

Listed are our Core Tenants for your review:

Reimagining Education by envisioning and implementing innovative approaches to learning that go beyond traditional classroom settings and methods.

Providing a safe and secure environment for our children to learn.

Enacting policies and setting goals that increase student achievement.

Developing fiscally responsible budgets.

Enhancing Social/Emotional, academic, and co-curricular programs.

Investing in technology as a teaching and communication tool.

Supporting our “at risk” students.

Incorporating the considerations of all stakeholders’ rights in the decision-making process.

Follow us on social media https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084734156604.

Thank you for your consideration and support!

Matt, Tim, and Andy