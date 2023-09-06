Family Promise Appoints Michael Kerkorian as Chief Development Officer

MORRIS COUNTY — Family Promise, a national leader addressing the crisis of family homelessness, announced that Michael Kerkorian has been named Chief Development Officer.

A native of Michigan, Kerkorian has 20 years of experience successfully driving revenue, creating innovative partnerships, and optimizing operations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the national office of Family Promise,” said Chery Schuch, CEO of Family Promise. “His extensive background in resource development and his strong relationship-building skills will help us develop partnerships and create strategic alliances that will be instrumental as we expand to meet the growing needs of families facing homelessness.”

As Chief Development Officer, Kerkorian will focus on deepening the culture of philanthropy at Family Promise, leading the development and marketing teams to diversify funding streams and drive brand awareness.

After launching his career in the financial services industry, Kerkorian moved into the nonprofit sector. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Corporate Relations at United Way Worldwide, where he led the organization’s global account team and worked with some of the world’s most recognizable brands on fundraising, social impact, and volunteer strategies.

Kerkorian received a BA degree in International Studies from Middlebury College and an MBA from Boston University.

“Everyone has the right to safe and affordable housing. I’m honored to join an organization dedicated to making sure all children and families have a home and a chance to thrive,” said Kerkorian.

Family Promise was founded in 1988, in Summit. Family Promise is the leading national nonprofit addressing the crisis of family homelessness. The organization, comprised of approximately 200 Affiliates, tackles the range of issues that can lead to homelessness. From prevention services to emergency shelters to post-program stabilization, Family Promise ensures families develop vital skills, have access to critical resources, and receive ongoing support to achieve lasting independence. The organization has served more than one million individuals since its founding. To learn more about Family Promise click here. familypromise.org