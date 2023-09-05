Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Local News

Parsippany High Ranks #94 in NJ, #2,092 Nationally

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany High School
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School achieved a noteworthy ranking of #94 on the official “2023-2024 Best High School Rankings list” released by U.S. News & World Report. This positioning is specific to the state of New Jersey. Nationally, the school secured the #2,092 spot. Parsippany High School is affiliated with the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District. It ranked overall score 88.17/100.

The rankings encompass an evaluation of approximately 18,000 public high schools at various levels: national, state, and local. This year’s rankings spotlight schools where students exhibit exceptional outcomes, exceeding expected standards, which includes achieving commendable graduation rates.

For the complete report, you can access it by clicking here.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
