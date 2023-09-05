Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Kathleen Astorga Joins Kiwanis Club; Pinned by Cassara Grasso

Frank L. Cahill
Shaun Astorga watches as Cassara Grasso places the official Kiwanis pin on new member Kathleen Astorga. Shaun and Cassara introduced Katheen to the club
PARSIPPANY — New members joining community organizations like the Kiwanis Club is always nice. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany does great work in the community, so I’m sure Kathleen Astorga will make valuable contributions as a new member. It’s always wonderful to see existing members like Cassara Grasso and Shaun Astorga sponsoring new members and helping to grow the organization.

President Nicolas Limanov said, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome a new member? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Kathleen to our club. We welcome her to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
