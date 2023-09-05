Kathleen Astorga Joins Kiwanis Club; Pinned by Cassara Grasso

PARSIPPANY — New members joining community organizations like the Kiwanis Club is always nice. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany does great work in the community, so I’m sure Kathleen Astorga will make valuable contributions as a new member. It’s always wonderful to see existing members like Cassara Grasso and Shaun Astorga sponsoring new members and helping to grow the organization.

President Nicolas Limanov said, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome a new member? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Kathleen to our club. We welcome her to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

Related

Comments

Comments