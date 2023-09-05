Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills to Hold Food Drive

PARSIPPANY — In response to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs National Day of Service on September 30, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be joining Woman’s Clubs across the country to perform projects aimed at raising awareness about hunger, conducting local food drives, or promoting volunteerism at local food banks. Our club will be collecting items for the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry. Club members will be at Parsippany Town Hall Parking Lot from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to collect all donations.



The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry continues to service the needs of our most vulnerable residents, and additional food and supplies are always needed. Below are the most pressing needed items:

Pasta sauce (jars)

Small bags of white rice

Canned tomatoes

Canned fruit

Crackers

Apple sauce

Pop tarts

Broth (all types)

Granola Bars

Canned Chicken

Oatmeal

Flour, Sugar

Cereal

Spam

Vienna Sausage

Ramen noodles

Canned potatoes

Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Oil

Instant mashed potatoes

Knorr sides

Dinty Moore Stew

Chef Boyardee

Coffee, Tea

Baked beans

Canned hash

Desserts, Snacks

Shelf stable milk

Personal care items: Toothpaste, etc.

Progresso Soup, Campbell’s Chunky Soup



The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at 1130 Knoll Road. For more

information, please contact (973) 263-7160.



The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of

Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs

(NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women's service organizations in the

country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community

service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September

through April at 7:00 pm at the Parsippany Fire & Rescue Building at 100 Centerton

Road, Parsippany. If you would like to attend our next General Meeting to find out more

about what we do, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336 or e-mail the club at

[email protected].



Check us out on the web by clicking here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

