Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills to Hold Food Drive

PARSIPPANY — In response to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs National Day of Service on September 30, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be joining Woman’s Clubs across the country to perform projects aimed at raising awareness about hunger, conducting local food drives, or promoting volunteerism at local food banks. Our club will be collecting items for the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry. Club members will be at Parsippany Town Hall Parking Lot from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to collect all donations.
The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry continues to service the needs of our most vulnerable residents, and additional food and supplies are always needed. Below are the most pressing needed items:
Pasta sauce (jars)
Small bags of white rice
Canned tomatoes
Canned fruit
Crackers
Apple sauce
Pop tarts
Broth (all types)
Granola Bars
Canned Chicken
Oatmeal
Flour, Sugar
Cereal
Spam
Vienna Sausage
Ramen noodles
Canned potatoes
Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Oil
Instant mashed potatoes
Knorr sides
Dinty Moore Stew
Chef Boyardee
Coffee, Tea
Baked beans
Canned hash
Desserts, Snacks
Shelf stable milk
Personal care items: Toothpaste, etc.
Progresso Soup, Campbell’s Chunky Soup
The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at 1130 Knoll Road. For more
information, please contact (973) 263-7160.
The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of
Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs
(NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women's service organizations in the
country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community
service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September
through April at 7:00 pm at the Parsippany Fire & Rescue Building at 100 Centerton
Road, Parsippany. If you would like to attend our next General Meeting to find out more
about what we do, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336 or e-mail the club at
[email protected].
Check us out on the web by clicking here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.
