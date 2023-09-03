Triple Triumph: Parsippany’s Troop 173 Celebrates Three New Eagle Scouts

PARSIPPANY — In a landmark event for Parsippany’s Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 173, Nicholas “Nick” Shatynski, Ethan Adam, and Andrei Filipescu were each conferred the prestigious Eagle Scout rank. The accolade was presented in a heartwarming ceremony held on Sunday, August 20, at the Hanover Community Center. Recognized as the pinnacle of scouting achievements, the Eagle Scout rank is a testament to the dedication, leadership, and community service of these young men. The community, along with their peers and families, came together to celebrate this significant milestone in their scouting journey.

The Eagle Scout rank is indeed a prestigious achievement within the Scouting movement. It represents the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program and carries significant honor and responsibility.

Only 5% of Scouts earn the Eagle rank demonstrating the rigorous requirements needed to achieve this distinction. To become an Eagle Scout, a Scout must demonstrate leadership skills, earn a specified number of merit badges across various areas of interest, complete a significant service project benefiting the community, and embody the principles and values of Scouting.

Once a Scout attains the rank of Eagle, they hold this title for life, regardless of their age or continued involvement in Scouting. This lifelong designation is a testament to the character, dedication, and leadership qualities exhibited by Eagle Scouts.

Eagle Scouts are encouraged to serve as role models and leaders within Scouting and their communities. Many Eagle Scouts go on to excel in various fields and industries, as you mentioned, including the military, higher education, academia, professions, clergy, business, and politics. The values and skills instilled through the Scouting program often contribute to their success in these endeavors.

It’s worth noting that while Eagle Scouts have achieved great accomplishments, not all of them pursue these specific paths. Some may find success and leadership in other areas or industries, but the principles and values they learn as Eagle Scouts continue to influence their lives positively.

Ethan Adams

Ethan has been in Scouting since he was a Tiger and is currently active in Troop 173, Parsippany. Scouting has been a huge part of Ethan’s life for as long as he can remember. Ethan’s father was a Scout in Australia when he was a child, and Ethan was eager to join after receiving a flier promoting Cub Scouts at school. Ethan joined Cub Scouts and obtained the Arrow of Light rank before crossing over from Pack 142 to Troop 173 to become a Boy Scout on March 3, 2019.

During his career in Scouting, Ethan has held many positions of responsibility in the troop. He first was an Instructor, then Den Chief. He then served as a Patrol Leader, and finally as an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

During his time with the troop, Ethan has been involved in many trips and national Scouting activities. Trips to Boston, West Point, Philmont, and National Jamboree to name a few. Ethan enjoyed going to summer camp at Winnebago and attending National Youth Leader Training (NYLT) in November of 2021. He was elected to the Order of the Arrow in the summer of 2020.

Ethan is very thankful for all the great times Troop 173 has given him as well as all the friends he has made along the way. His favorite memories from the troop are the football games that they played and all the late nights playing cards. His favorite campouts were Iron Chef and Turkey in a Can.

He has earned the SSA’s Gold National Outdoor Camping award, having nearly 100 nights of camping. He was also able to earn the SO­Miler award during his Philmont trek.

Outside of Scouting, Ethan has made the High Honor Roll for his academics three times. Ethan plays on the football team at his school. In his free time, Ethan enjoys playing chess with his older brother, cooking on the BBQ for his family, and traveling – he has visited all 50 states and 19 different countries. He enjoys being in the band at school.

Ethan’s Eagle Scout project was dedicated to White Meadow Temple/Or Hadash in Rockaway. Ethan’s Eagle Project included repairing and restoring/preserving a previously donated bench, extending the memory of a loved one who was important to the Temple family. A new railing was built and others were refurbished to make the Temple safer and more welcoming to visitors.

Ethan thanks his fellow Scouts, friends, and his family who volunteered and donated to help with his Eagle project. Members of the community such as Mitch Epstein at Ace Hardware in Denville provided a generous discount and donation towards Ethan’s project. Ethan would also like to thank Paul Schwarz & Rabbi Popky at White Meadow Temple/Or Hadash for their guidance and support throughout his Eagle project and for providing the opportunity at the Temple. Ethan thanks his Eagle coach, Michael Catapano, and the Troop 173 leadership who were all critical to his success and guided Ethan throughout the Eagle process. Ethan earned 40 merit badges: Art, Aviation, Camping*, Chess, Citizenship In Community*, Citizenship In Nation*, Citizenship in Society*, Citizenship In World*, Collections, Communication*, Cooking*, Disabilities Awareness, Environmental Science*, Family Life*, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid*, Fishing, Indian Lore, Journalism, Kayaking, Lifesaving*, Mammal Study, Metalwork, Music, Nature, Personal Fitness*, Personal Management*, Photography, Public Speaking, Radio, Robotics, Rowing, Small Boat Sailing, Space Exploration, Sports, Swimming*, Weather, Welding, and Wood Carving.

Andrei Filipescu

Andrei started his Scouting journey in first grade when he joined Cub Scout Pack 142 under the leadership of Juan Correa. He crossed over in the spring of 2019 and has been with Troop 173 since. He has made many memories in his time with the pack and the troop and looks forward to continuing to be a leader to the younger Scouts in his troop.

One of the things he remembers most about being with the troop so far was the Big Trip in 2019 to Boston, where he spent time at the MIT museum and Boda Borg as well as touring the city on the Freedom Trail. He also enjoyed the various campouts he went on such as the annual Iron Chefs and Cub Scout camporees.

He has participated in National Youth Leadership Training and became certified to be a leader in his troop. He is a part of the Order of the Arrow as a Brotherhood member. He has participated in many Scouting activities such as the Six Flags Camporee, West Point Camporee, and week-long summer camp at Winnebago Scout Reservation. In the annual Klondike, a Scouting sanctioned competition, he participated along with other members of his troop to win first place for the Junior sled in 2022 and third place for the Senior sled this year.

Andrei has been to several high adventure bases such as Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and the National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve, West Virginia both this summer. He earned the 50 Miler award for service and hiking over 60 miles in 12 days during his trek at Philmont. He participated in a variety of activities at Jamboree such as skateboarding, communicating with radios, and zip lining. He has made many memories and learned many valuable lessons in teamwork, preparation, and leadership. He enjoyed climbing mountains and overcoming challenges with other Scouts. He had a lot of fun experiences in both places and hopes to continue having fun both inside and outside of Scouting.

For his Eagle Project, he decided to help the Sedgefield Civic Association, which is the organization that oversees the community where he lives and is the chartering partner of Troop 173. He and his team renovated the massive planters at the entrance to his neighborhood. He is grateful to those who helped him along the way, such as his Eagle Coach Brian Nicholas, Sedgefield President Al Singleton, and Sedgefield Beautification Committee Chairman Bob Roberti. He took careful measurements of every individual piece of both planters so he could cut the new wood to the exact dimensions of the old wood. He, along with the help of Scouts and adults from his troop, neighbors, and family members, removed the old, rotted wood from the planters piece by piece so the new wood could be installed. He also repainted the Sedgefield signs for further beautification, planted flowers, replaced the lighting, and stained the wood in the spring to further preserve the planters for future generations.

He has been a part of Troop 173 for four years and is entering his 5th. Over the years, some of the positions of responsibility he has held were Den Chief, Instructor, and Patrol Leader. Andrei looks forward to continuing to be a role model to the new Scouts in his troop and leading by example.

Andrei earned several awards such as the National Outdoor Award for camping and the Gold Service Award for outstanding service while helping others. He currently has 35 merit badges and has enough to earn a Gold Eagle Palm for merit badges earned in addition to the ones required for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Andrei will be a sophomore this fall, and he looks forward to his next few years at Parsippany Hills High School. He is currently a member of the marching band and swim team. He hopes to have fun no matter what happens. He knows whatever awaits him will be an enriching experience and is excited to find out what else awaits him on his Scouting journey.

Andrei earned 35 Merit Badges: Aviation, Camping,* Canoeing, Chess, Citizenship in Community,* Citizenship in Nation,* Citizenship in Society,* Citizenship in World,* Communication,* Cooking,* Dentistry, Emergency Preparedness,* Environmental Science,* Family Life,* Fingerprinting, First Aid,* Fishing, Indian Lore, Kayaking, Leatherwork, Lifesaving,* Mammal Study, Medicine, Music, Nature, Personal Fitness,* Personal Management, * Radio, Rowing, Space Exploration, Sports, Swimming,* Weather, Wilderness Survival and Wood Carving. *Eagle Required.

BSA Eagle Hall of Fame: 1957 to 2023: James Searing, Geoffrey Brown, John Chervenak, Guy Corbett, Tim Corbett, Robert Burney, Juan Correa, Richard Lauber, Tim Roche, Christopher Callahan, Thomas Cook, Stephan Pirylis, Brian Stewart, Patrick Roche, Edward Chiorazzi, Brian Pomarlen, Simon Healey, Keith Henderlong, David Chezem, Alex Lin, Robert Strechay, Jr., John Oleske, Daniel Strechay, Joseph Strechay, Kevin Smithers, Joseph Stevens, James Ward, Jason Viglione, Michael DeGuarde, Michael Smith, Tim Foster, Christopher Malcolm, Mark Viglione, Gary Hwang, William Barcliffe IV, Jonathan Cook, Daniel Aguanno, Anthony Valvano, Eric Kratz, David Kratz, Thomas Corigliano, David Kinskey-Lebeda, Ryan Diggle, Mike Fulton, Dan Fulton, Brian Galley, Shane Moravsik, Paul Rossnagel, Jesse Garbarino, Shay Grabinsky, Sean Galley, Matthew Breeman, Ryan Barwick, Dylan Grabinsky, John Stretavski, Brendan Barwick, Eric Galley, Bobby Ebel, Sean Michie, Michael Ludwig, Matthew Luther, Chris Gardner, Chris Worthington, Cameron Boone, Daniel Metcalf, Rishi Konkesa, Noah Munn, Erik Darling, Thomas Catapano, Daniel Corcoran, Colin Aguesseau, David Dodd III, Michael Gaudio, Galen Wu, Timothy Metcalf, David Albin, Ryan Porcelli, Jack Summa, Anthony Paterno, Chris Meumann, Alex Geddes, David Sinchi, Kyle Cipkins, Anli Liu, Joseph Messana, Evan Vojta, Matthew Sinchi, Sreemanth Meka, Dylan Franz, Jacob Kaplan, Tyler Catapano, Ethan Geddes, Andrew Modin, Matthew Rankel, Christopher Stearns, Nicholas Shatynski, Jonah Lance, Ethan Adams, and Andrei Filipescu.

Troop 173 was chartered by the Sedgefield Civic Association in 1957. Yet, Troop 173 has included boys from all over Morris County in its programs. While most of our members come from Parsippany, from Lake Parsippany to Powder Mill and across the Township, they have had members as far away as Succasunna and Randolph.

For several years the Troop met in an old mansion on the former Ballantine estate where the Mack-Cali Business campus now stands. Upon completing the gymnasium at Littleton School in the early sixties, its weekly Friday night meetings moved there. In 2009, the troop’s home base for meetings moved to Mt. Tabor School off Park Road.

During its 60-year history, eighteen Scoutmasters have led Troop 173, assisted by many trained Assistant Scoutmasters and an active Troop Committee. They have assisted in overseeing Troop 173’s active outdoor program for well over 1200 boys, of which 73 have become Eagle Scouts, or approximately twice the national average. Among our Eagle Scouts is a partner in an accounting firm, an attorney, a physician, a radio programming director, and an Air Force officer. Undoubtedly the leadership skills learned as Scouts have helped them with their achievements.

Many youth leaders have had the opportunity to share the fellowship of Scouting across the United States by participating in National Jamborees on both the East and West coasts and in leadership training locally and at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Community service has always been an important part of Troop 173’s program. Eagle Scout projects have included work at public recreation spaces in Sedgefield, Glacier Hills, Lake Parsippany, and Knoll Park. Other service projects have been wide-reaching – they have benefited the Parsippany Public Library, The Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Parsippany Little League, and we have helped victims of hurricanes and flooding by collecting supplies and money to be distributed by local disaster relief. In 2017, the Fishwick District (eastern Morris County area) recognized the Scout Troop with the most community service hours in the year.

Troop 173 has participated annually in the “Scouting for Food” national “Good Turn”; over 30,000 items have been donated to a Parsippany food bank. Troop 173 has been at the forefront of the recycling movement. One of our early fundraisers was a deposit bottle collection. They collected scrap newspapers and magazines for over fifteen years until Parsippany began mandatory recycling. Along with collections in the other sections of town, our newspaper collection allowed Parsippany to earn a grant from the State of New Jersey to expand the reach and scope of its recycling program.