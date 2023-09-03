Maurice Tobias of Lake Hiawatha Shines in CCM Fine Arts Exhibition

Monday, September 4, 2023
Dunn has graciously offered her workspace to spotlight an exhibit of pastel landscapes crafted by CCM's art students, a collaboration initiated by Fine Arts Professor Todd Doney of CCM's Drawing 2 class.
PARSIPPANY — Lake Hiawatha’s very own Maurice Tobias, alongside other gifted Fine Arts students from the County College of Morris (CCM), is currently gracing Assemblywoman Aura Dunn’s Chester office with a captivating portrayal of Morris County’s scenic beauty.

For the fifth time, Dunn’s office has transformed into a vibrant gallery, showcasing pastel landscapes meticulously crafted by students from CCM’s Drawing 2 class, under the adept guidance of Fine Arts Professor Todd Doney.

Speaking on the initiative, Professor Doney remarked, “This partnership is a testament to the exceptional talent of our Fine Arts students. It not only provides them with an invaluable opportunity to exhibit their work but also allows the community to immerse in the beauty of Morris County through their art. For many, like Maurice, this becomes a cherished first exhibition experience.”

Among the featured pieces is Maurice Tobias’s evocative artwork titled “Lonely Tree”, which stands as a testament to his artistic prowess and dedication.

Other notable works in the exhibit include:

  • “Civil Twilight” by Sandra Rojas of Livingston
  • “Golden Court” by Jazmin Gamboa of Boonton
  • “Autumn Drive” by Bridget Perez of Mount Olive
  • “Night Steam” by Emma Ramos of Blairstown
  • “Branch” by Stevie Cukor of Morristown

The exhibition, situated at 191 Main Street, Suite D, Chester, welcomes visitors throughout October, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Don’t miss the chance to experience the splendor of Morris County through the eyes of its emerging artists.

 
 
 
 
 

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
