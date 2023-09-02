Sunday, September 3, 2023
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Urges Safe Driving as Schools Reopen

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon
MORRIS COUNTY — As summer draws to a close and the Labor Day holiday weekend is here, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that school districts are open or are opening and has provided several safe driving tips for residents.

“School safety is of the utmost importance at the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. The new back-to-school period lasts a few weeks. Some Morris County school districts have already started their students back to school. Other districts will not begin until after Labor Day. The public should be aware to watch out for children’s safety and have patience on the roadways during this time. Students walk to school or the bus stop, ride bikes and sometimes wear headphones. We must be cautious and protect them from any accidents,” said Sheriff James M. Gannon.

Driving Safety tips are as follows:

• Obey school zone speed limits.
• Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.
• Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
• Head up, phone down, while driving.
• Allow extra driving time for buses and parental school traffic.

“The Morris County Sheriff’s Office assists municipalities with traffic and school safety. One such program is the Responsible School Violence Prevention, Preparation, Protection (RSVP-3), which allows students, teachers, or anyone with a concern to anonymously report threats to school safety and behavior,” said Sheriff Gannon.

For more information about the Morris County Sheriff's Office, click here.

 
 
 
 
 

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
