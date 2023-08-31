Hubotics’ 2023 Summer of Giving Back: Fostering Youth Empowerment for Positive Community Change

PARSIPPANY — Human Robotics (Hubotics), a non-profit organization, continued its commitment to community service throughout the summer months by organizing a series of impactful volunteering activities that brought together participants of all ages. From donation drives to contributing to a local school, the organization’s summer initiatives showcased the power of collective action.

In the month of June, the organization initiated a winter needs drive in collaboration with Goodwill. Volunteers diligently came through for the cause and managed to collect more than 100 lbs.’ of bags filled with winter jackets, clothes, shoes, and toys. This impressive feat was made possible through contributions from neighbors, friends, and community members who united in support of the cause.

In July, the Hubotics organization extended its reach to the realm of literacy by organizing a book drive. Volunteers eagerly gathered eight large bags filled to the brim with books, demonstrating their commitment to nurturing educational resources in our town. These books were thoughtfully donated to the Parsippany Library, enriching the local community’s access to diverse reading materials.



For the month of August, the group decided to dedicate their efforts to a community clean-up service at Troy Hills Elementary School. The communities’ overall goal of fostering a green and clean learning environment was evident as many volunteers, a portion of volunteers from near and far, including individuals from East Hanover, Montville, and Wayne, united to clean up the school premises. The transformation was visible across the school’s baseball field, blacktops, playgrounds, and entrances.



Meg Bodade, Director of the Human Robotics organization, expressed her gratitude for the event’s impact. “Witnessing young children embrace community service for the first time is heartwarming. We’re incredibly proud of the diverse initiatives we undertook this summer and our volunteers, along with our dedicated team members, have shown that even during their vacation time, they are ready and willing to contribute positively to our community.”

Volunteer Team leader, Aarjun Bodade, provided guidance and leadership to the Hubotics youth, while youth volunteers Raayan Bodade, Arjun Jadhav, William Bonfanti, Tvisha Singh, Rishith Bhoopathi, and Varun Shankar enthusiastically contributed their time and effort towards helping their local community. Members within the Hubotics were a key portion behind these events, playing pivotal roles in the organization and execution of these community-wide events. The team behind Hubotics made a commitment to making a difference in the lives of those around them and remained unwavering toward this goal throughout the summer.

The Human Robotics (Hubotics) organization has expressed its appreciation for other volunteers who have joined in some of these events and is looking to encourage more youths to join their volunteer organizations by clicking here.

Participating in volunteering activities can be an enriching experience for young individuals. It offers them a chance to give back to their community, acquire new skills, and foster new friendships. By engaging in volunteering, youngsters cultivate a sense of responsibility, empathy, and compassion towards others. Moreover, it nurtures self-confidence and self-esteem, allowing them to explore their interests and passions while creating a positive impact on the world around them.

For additional information about Hubotics and its upcoming initiatives, click here or reach out to them at [email protected].

