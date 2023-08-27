Tuesday, August 29, 2023
HomeBusiness NewsAFC Urgent Care Opens on Route 46
Business NewsFeaturedLocal News

AFC Urgent Care Opens on Route 46

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1247
The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill marking the beginning of the facility's operations.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Residents of Parsippany have a new medical care option available. AFC Urgent Care, the latest medical facility, officially opened its doors to the community. The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill marking the beginning of the facility’s operations. In addition, Economic Development Members Adam Kandl, Raj Dichpally, and Nick Rafanello Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Board Member lldiko Peluso joined the owners of the new medical facility.

Each treatment room is equipped with the latest medical technology. From the adjustable patient bed to the well-organized medical tools station, everything is kept within arm’s reach for medical professionals.

Situated at 1160 Route 46 West, this state-of-the-art urgent care facility stands on what was once a Re Max realty office. The AFC Urgent Care Center promises to offer a comprehensive range of medical services. Patients can expect family care, flu shots, physicals, allergy treatments, and many other medical provisions. They’ve also equipped the center with on-site imaging and labs, enhancing convenience and efficiency for patients and medical staff alike.

The inclusion of on-site X-ray services at Parsippany’s AFC Urgent Care is more than just a matter of convenience; it’s a testament to the facility’s commitment to providing comprehensive, efficient, and high-quality care.

“We’re pleased to offer this facility as an alternative for non-life-threatening medical treatments, reducing the need to visit an emergency room,” Mayor James Barberio mentioned in his statement. Highlighting the facility’s spacious exam rooms, well-equipped labs, and advanced imaging equipment, he added, “The soothing ambiance here is sure to comfort patients and make their visits less daunting.”

Each treatment room is equipped with the latest medical technology. From the adjustable patient bed to the well-organized medical tools station, everything is kept within arm’s reach for medical professionals.

“Congratulations on your grand opening! We want to express our gratitude for selecting Parsippany as the location for your business. We wish you success and prosperity in your new venture. Thank you for being a part of our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

Situated at 1160 Route 46 West, this state-of-the-art urgent care facility stands on what was once a Re Max realty office.
Each treatment room is equipped with the latest medical technology. From the adjustable patient bed to the well-organized medical tools station, everything is kept within arm’s reach for medical professionals. This ensures swift and efficient care, minimizing the patient’s time in discomfort or uncertainty.

The facility keeps its doors open for walk-ins, and for those who prefer scheduling their visits, appointments can be booked online. Operating hours are set from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Previous article
Meet the Merchant: Funny Books
Next article
U.S. Marine Veteran, Nick De Gregorio, to Deliver Keynote at Morris County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.