AFC Urgent Care Opens on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — Residents of Parsippany have a new medical care option available. AFC Urgent Care, the latest medical facility, officially opened its doors to the community. The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill marking the beginning of the facility’s operations. In addition, Economic Development Members Adam Kandl, Raj Dichpally, and Nick Rafanello Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Board Member lldiko Peluso joined the owners of the new medical facility.

Situated at 1160 Route 46 West, this state-of-the-art urgent care facility stands on what was once a Re Max realty office. The AFC Urgent Care Center promises to offer a comprehensive range of medical services. Patients can expect family care, flu shots, physicals, allergy treatments, and many other medical provisions. They’ve also equipped the center with on-site imaging and labs, enhancing convenience and efficiency for patients and medical staff alike.

“We’re pleased to offer this facility as an alternative for non-life-threatening medical treatments, reducing the need to visit an emergency room,” Mayor James Barberio mentioned in his statement. Highlighting the facility’s spacious exam rooms, well-equipped labs, and advanced imaging equipment, he added, “The soothing ambiance here is sure to comfort patients and make their visits less daunting.”

“Congratulations on your grand opening! We want to express our gratitude for selecting Parsippany as the location for your business. We wish you success and prosperity in your new venture. Thank you for being a part of our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

The facility keeps its doors open for walk-ins, and for those who prefer scheduling their visits, appointments can be booked online. Operating hours are set from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.