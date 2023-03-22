Meet the Merchant – Envy Sports Club

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee proudly introduces the residents to “Envy Sports Club.” Envy Sports Club is located in the lower level of the Sheraton Hotel, 299 Smith Road.

Did you know Parsippany has a YouTube channel? You can check it out here: Video On The Go YouTube Channel. Our new “Meet the Merchants” series is the most recent addition to the channel. Each installment focuses on a Parsippany business with a few words from the owner about what their business offers and why they love being a part of Parsippany. #Pride In Parsippany. #Shop Local #Shop Parsippany

James R. Barberio, Mayor

Loretta Gragnani, Liaison; Council President

Frank L. Cahill, Chairman

Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Vice Chairman

Raj Dichpally, Secretary

Committee Members Michael Pulsinelli, Dr. Phil Santiago,

Robert Peluso, Raviram Medapati, Scott Donnelly, Adam Kandil, Jigar Shah, Drew Blind, and Nick Rafanello.

If you are a Parsippany business and want to be featured on “Meet the Merchant,” contact Chairman Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.

