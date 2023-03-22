Thursday, March 23, 2023
Meet the Merchant – Envy Sports Club

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee proudly introduces the residents to “Envy Sports Club.” Envy Sports Club is located in the lower level of the Sheraton Hotel, 299 Smith Road.

Did you know Parsippany has a YouTube channel? You can check it out here: Video On The Go YouTube Channel. Our new “Meet the Merchants” series is the most recent addition to the channel. Each installment focuses on a Parsippany business with a few words from the owner about what their business offers and why they love being a part of Parsippany. #Pride In Parsippany. #Shop Local #Shop Parsippany

James R. Barberio, Mayor
Loretta Gragnani, Liaison; Council President
Frank L. Cahill, Chairman
Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Vice Chairman
Raj Dichpally, Secretary

Committee Members Michael Pulsinelli, Dr. Phil Santiago,
Robert Peluso, Raviram Medapati, Scott Donnelly, Adam Kandil, Jigar Shah, Drew Blind, and Nick Rafanello.

If you are a Parsippany business and want to be featured on “Meet the Merchant,” contact Chairman Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
