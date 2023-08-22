Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Parsippany’s Fall Festival Street Fair Returns

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mark your calendars and get ready to be a part of a grand celebration! Parsippany’s Fall Festival is back for its monumental 20th year, and we are extending a warm invitation to you. Join on Sunday, September 17, from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m., and immerse yourself in what promises to be the most lively and memorable edition of the festival yet. We’re all set to make history, and we’d love for you to be a part of it! The Fall Festival is staged on North Beverwyck Road.

Highlights:

  • Food & Drinks: Indulge in a variety of culinary delights.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live performances and engaging activities.
  • Attractions: Experience an array of fun-filled attractions designed to captivate attendees of all ages.

Vendor Details:

  • Space Allocation: Each vendor will have a space starting from a minimum of 12’ x 12’, with variations based on location and purpose.
  • Vendor Placement: Stalls will be strategically placed along the festival route to ensure maximum visibility and accessibility.
  • Preference to Local Merchants: North Beverwyck Road businesses will receive priority for spaces directly in front of their establishments.

If this sounds like an opportunity you don’t want to miss, we’d love to have you onboard.

Registration: Secure your spot by registering online at www.pthreconline.com.

Questions? Reach out to us directly at [email protected].

Come be a part of a tradition that celebrates our community’s spirit and vibrancy. We’re eager to see you there!

