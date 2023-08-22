Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Local News

Fall Classes Begin at Lakeland Hills YMCA

MORRIS COUNTY — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA begins its Fall 1 Program Session on Monday, September 11.

Most all youth and teen classes are open to the community as well as available for member registration. Most know the YMCA is the number one provider of children and adult swim lessons across the United States. But did you know there are an amazing number of classes that are open to the community for youth and teens? Here are some of the really cool classes your kids or teens will love: Senior Parkour Fitness, Middle-School Dodgeball, Basketball Clinics for ballers of all ages, and more. Have a teen who is a gaming wiz? The Y is the leader in esports gaming, infusing computer skills with communication strategies, teamwork, and hand-eye coordination. You may choose from an in-person or virtual program, club level, or high-school competitive esports club. Don’t forget there is Outdoor Archery on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for ages 8-13 as well!

This is the time of year your youngster might want to try ballet or gymnastics. Why pay for a specialty school when you aren’t sure your child is going to enjoy this new activity? The Y is the perfect place to start your child. Beginner Ballet and Beginner Gymnastics are available on Saturday mornings and are open to everyone, not just Y members. Intermediate-Level Gymnastics is also offered for beginner-to-intermediate gymnasts. These are just three classes in the Y’s brand-new Saturday Schedule, perfect for multiple sports opportunities.

Other Saturday morning classes include STEM, Junior Parkour Games, and Senior Parkour Fitness. Mini Achievers is for 3–5-year-olds held on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., where staff identify each child’s individual needs and then prepare them for a school setting or help them make new friends. Children will gain confidence, curiosity, communication, and a love of learning. Children ages 3-6 will have a great time as they move and groove in a program called “Kids Rhythm”. This upbeat program is a fun way for children to express themselves and increase their fitness while moving to the latest tunes. It is held on Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.

With over one dozen special events being held this Fall, there is a program or event for everyone in the family, not just kids. Some quick highlights include:

• Kids Night Out: Saturday, September 23 with the theme of Lego-Mania
• Kids Night Out: Saturday, October 21 with the theme of Harry Potter
• Archery Tag for teens ages 10-15 on Friday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Family Adventure Weekend at Frost Valley YMCA – call for info
• It’s back, and bigger and better: GRIT ‘n SNOW, the Y’s award-winning youth resilience series combining snowboarding with social, emotional, and mental health lessons to build confidence, make new friends, and earn their GRIT.

Returning in December is the Y’s famous Indoor Youth Sports Leagues featuring basketball and soccer. Registration is open and available to both Y members and non-members. All the above programs and classes are open to the community. Registration is underway and classes begin September 11, so be sure to register online by clicking here.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

