Hudson Distribution Services Gains Approval for Cannabis Operation in Parsippany; Awaits State Licensing

PARSIPPANY — Hudson Distribution Services, situated at 701 Jefferson Road, has been granted approval by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Minor Site Plan and Subdivision Committee to operate a Cannabis Warehouse and Distribution Operation.

The company, which takes up the entirety of the 134,700-square-foot building, plans to allocate 25,000 square feet for the distribution of cannabis products alongside general merchandise within the Specialized Economic District (SED-5A) Zoning District.

Pleasantville Realty, based in Teaneck, owns the property.

While they’ve secured Minor Site Plan and Subdivision approval, Hudson Distribution Services must still secure a license from the Township Clerk and meet all state requirements, notably acquiring a Class 4 Distributor License from the State’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

On July 20, 2021, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills enacted an ordinance, amending Chapter 430 of its Code, allowing a select number of Class 3 Cannabis Wholesaler and Class 4 Cannabis Distributor licenses to operate within specific zoning districts in the Township. This ordinance ensures these entities function responsibly, safeguarding the well-being of the Township’s residents, and maintaining alignment with State laws and regulations.