Tuesday, August 22, 2023
HomeBusiness NewsHudson Distribution Services Gains Approval for Cannabis Operation in Parsippany; Awaits State...
Business NewsFeatured

Hudson Distribution Services Gains Approval for Cannabis Operation in Parsippany; Awaits State Licensing

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
147
Hudson Distribution Services, located at 701 Jefferson Road, has received approval for a Cannabis Warehouse and Distribution Operation.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Hudson Distribution Services, situated at 701 Jefferson Road, has been granted approval by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Minor Site Plan and Subdivision Committee to operate a Cannabis Warehouse and Distribution Operation.

The company, which takes up the entirety of the 134,700-square-foot building, plans to allocate 25,000 square feet for the distribution of cannabis products alongside general merchandise within the Specialized Economic District (SED-5A) Zoning District.

Pleasantville Realty, based in Teaneck, owns the property.

While they’ve secured Minor Site Plan and Subdivision approval, Hudson Distribution Services must still secure a license from the Township Clerk and meet all state requirements, notably acquiring a Class 4 Distributor License from the State’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

On July 20, 2021, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills enacted an ordinance, amending Chapter 430 of its Code, allowing a select number of Class 3 Cannabis Wholesaler and Class 4 Cannabis Distributor licenses to operate within specific zoning districts in the Township. This ordinance ensures these entities function responsibly, safeguarding the well-being of the Township’s residents, and maintaining alignment with State laws and regulations.

Previous article
Parsippany Man Faces DUI Charges After Deer Incident
Next article
Parsippany’s Fall Festival Street Fair Returns
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.