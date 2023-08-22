78-Year-Old Man Crashes Vehicle into The Mountain Club Entrance

PARSIPPANY — Landing resident, Mr. Douglas Anderson, lost control of his Subaru Crosstrek near 2467 Route 10 East, leading to an accident at The Mountain Club entrance.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 12, around 10:15 a.m. Anderson’s attempt to turn into the address came too late, causing him to strike the entrance’s median curb, pass through the exit, and eventually hit a rock wall.

The vehicle was found resting in the nearby woods. While Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Jeffrey Williams cited improper turning and speeding as causes, no legal summons was issued as of this report. The vehicle was later towed by Powdermill Towing.