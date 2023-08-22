Tuesday, August 22, 2023
78-Year-Old Man Crashes Vehicle into The Mountain Club Entrance

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mr. Douglas Anderson, lost control of his Subaru Crosstrek near 2467 Route 10 East
PARSIPPANY — Landing resident, Mr. Douglas Anderson, lost control of his Subaru Crosstrek near 2467 Route 10 East, leading to an accident at The Mountain Club entrance.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 12, around 10:15 a.m. Anderson’s attempt to turn into the address came too late, causing him to strike the entrance’s median curb, pass through the exit, and eventually hit a rock wall.

The vehicle was later towed by Powdermill Towing.

The vehicle was found resting in the nearby woods. While Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Jeffrey Williams cited improper turning and speeding as causes, no legal summons was issued as of this report. The vehicle was later towed by Powdermill Towing.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
