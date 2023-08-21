Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 22, 2023

Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Council President Loretta Gragnani, Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Councilman Frank Neglia
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting will be held on August 22, 2023.

Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. Council meetings are held at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours before the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to request auxiliary aid.

Click here to download the 2023 agenda schedule.

Mayor and Council

Mayor James R. Barberio
Council President Loretta Gragnani
Council Vice-President Michael J. dePierro
Councilman Paul Carifi Jr.
Councilman Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella

