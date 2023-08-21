Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Local News

Parsippany Man Faces DUI Charges After Deer Incident

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo
MORRIS COUNTY ~ Paul Mcveigh, 23, of Parsippany was charged with driving under the influence July 30 after a motor vehicle accident involving a deer was reported.

Sparta Patrolman Matthew Pletcher responded to West Mountain Road and talked to the driver, Mcveigh. The officer suspected that he had consumed alcoholic beverages and was showing signs of impairment.

Mcveigh was asked to perform field sobriety tests after he was taken to Sparta Police Headquarters. After the tests, he was arrested.

Further investigation showed that the accident occurred in Franklin and did not involve a deer, police said.

Mcveigh refused to provide breath samples and also was charged with refusal to submit to breath testing, reckless driving, failure to report accident, open container of alcoholic beverage, careless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a complaint is merely an accusation.  Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

