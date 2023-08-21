Parsippany Man Faces DUI Charges After Deer Incident

MORRIS COUNTY ~ Paul Mcveigh, 23, of Parsippany was charged with driving under the influence July 30 after a motor vehicle accident involving a deer was reported.

Sparta Patrolman Matthew Pletcher responded to West Mountain Road and talked to the driver, Mcveigh. The officer suspected that he had consumed alcoholic beverages and was showing signs of impairment.

Mcveigh was asked to perform field sobriety tests after he was taken to Sparta Police Headquarters. After the tests, he was arrested.

Further investigation showed that the accident occurred in Franklin and did not involve a deer, police said.

Mcveigh refused to provide breath samples and also was charged with refusal to submit to breath testing, reckless driving, failure to report accident, open container of alcoholic beverage, careless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments