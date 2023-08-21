Morris County Residents Invited to Apply for CCM Board of Trustees Positions

RANDOLPH — The County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees is seeking dedicated Morris County residents to fill three board seats for four-year terms starting November 1, 2023. Current trustees wishing to be reconsidered for their positions must reapply by September 1, 2023.

Key Details:

Submission Deadline: Resumes should be sent to the special trustee search committee by September 1, 2023.

Selection Process: The search committee will evaluate all applications and forward their recommendations to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners for the final decision.

Eligibility Criteria:

Residency: Must have lived in Morris County for at least four years.

Conflicts of Interest: Cannot currently hold an elected position in Morris County or be employed by Morris County government or CCM.

Qualities: Demonstrated independent judgment, professional distinction, knowledge of higher education, community involvement, and a commitment to the college.

Time Commitment: Candidates should be prepared to dedicate 20-30 hours monthly to trustee duties.

Trustee Responsibilities:

Oversee the college president.

Modify or confirm the college’s mission statement.

Approve long-term plans and educational programs.

Ensure fiscal stability and oversee the college’s infrastructure.

Application Requirements:

A resume and a background statement detailing the applicant’s motivation and the specific skills they offer.

Where to Send Applications: Office of the Morris County Counsel, County of Morris, P.O. Box 900, Morristown, N.J. 07963-0900.

About the CCM Board of Trustees: The board consists of eleven volunteers from Morris County, hailing from fields such as business, education, and law. They serve in four-year terms. By law, eight members are appointed by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, and the Governor appoints two members. The Morris County Superintendent of Schools is also a statutory member. Additionally, a non-voting CCM graduate, elected by the graduating class, serves a one-year term, and the CCM President is an ex-officio member.

The trustees shape the policy and oversee budgets, and expenditures, while the President manages internal administrative tasks.

For further details on the CCM Board of Trustees, click here.