Morris County Residents Invited to Apply for CCM Board of Trustees Positions

RANDOLPH — The County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees is seeking dedicated Morris County residents to fill three board seats for four-year terms starting November 1, 2023. Current trustees wishing to be reconsidered for their positions must reapply by September 1, 2023.
Key Details:
- Submission Deadline: Resumes should be sent to the special trustee search committee by September 1, 2023.
- Selection Process: The search committee will evaluate all applications and forward their recommendations to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners for the final decision.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Residency: Must have lived in Morris County for at least four years.
- Conflicts of Interest: Cannot currently hold an elected position in Morris County or be employed by Morris County government or CCM.
- Qualities: Demonstrated independent judgment, professional distinction, knowledge of higher education, community involvement, and a commitment to the college.
- Time Commitment: Candidates should be prepared to dedicate 20-30 hours monthly to trustee duties.
Trustee Responsibilities:
- Oversee the college president.
- Modify or confirm the college’s mission statement.
- Approve long-term plans and educational programs.
- Ensure fiscal stability and oversee the college’s infrastructure.
Application Requirements:
- A resume and a background statement detailing the applicant’s motivation and the specific skills they offer.
Where to Send Applications: Office of the Morris County Counsel, County of Morris, P.O. Box 900, Morristown, N.J. 07963-0900.
About the CCM Board of Trustees: The board consists of eleven volunteers from Morris County, hailing from fields such as business, education, and law. They serve in four-year terms. By law, eight members are appointed by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, and the Governor appoints two members. The Morris County Superintendent of Schools is also a statutory member. Additionally, a non-voting CCM graduate, elected by the graduating class, serves a one-year term, and the CCM President is an ex-officio member.
The trustees shape the policy and oversee budgets, and expenditures, while the President manages internal administrative tasks.
For further details on the CCM Board of Trustees, click here.