Tuesday, August 22, 2023
HomeLocal NewsJulia Vincent Named to Deans List at Mount St. Mary's University
Local NewsSchool News

Julia Vincent Named to Deans List at Mount St. Mary’s University

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
206
Julia Vincent
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — In the Spring 2023 semester, Mount St. Mary’s University celebrated the achievements of 596 scholars who secured their spots on the Dean’s List. Complementing this achievement, another 147 students made their mark on the President’s List with a pristine 4.0-grade point average.

Among the esteemed list of achievers is Julia Vincent from Lake Hiawatha, who holds the distinction of being a Parsippany High School alumnus from the Class of 2020.

Diving deeper into Mount St. Mary’s University, this private Catholic liberal arts institution nestles within the picturesque Catoctin Mountains close to the historical Emmitsburg, Maryland. Apart from its primary campus, it extends its academic outreach with a satellite branch in Frederick, the second-largest city in Maryland. Catering to a diverse student population, the university offers an expansive range of over 70 academic pathways for traditional undergraduates. In addition, more than 20 tailored programs are available for adult undergraduates and postgraduates. The revered Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest of its kind in the U.S., along with the tranquil National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, provides a spiritual sanctuary on a hill overlooking the academic grounds.

 

Previous article
Parsippany’s Tax Surge: Democratic Candidates Advocate for Financial Transparency
Next article
Morris County Residents Invited to Apply for CCM Board of Trustees Positions
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.