Julia Vincent Named to Deans List at Mount St. Mary’s University

Among the esteemed list of achievers is Julia Vincent from Lake Hiawatha, who holds the distinction of being a Parsippany High School alumnus from the Class of 2020.

Diving deeper into Mount St. Mary’s University, this private Catholic liberal arts institution nestles within the picturesque Catoctin Mountains close to the historical Emmitsburg, Maryland. Apart from its primary campus, it extends its academic outreach with a satellite branch in Frederick, the second-largest city in Maryland. Catering to a diverse student population, the university offers an expansive range of over 70 academic pathways for traditional undergraduates. In addition, more than 20 tailored programs are available for adult undergraduates and postgraduates. The revered Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest of its kind in the U.S., along with the tranquil National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, provides a spiritual sanctuary on a hill overlooking the academic grounds.