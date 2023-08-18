Saturday, August 19, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyChild Welfare Endangered: Boonton Township Resident Charged
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Child Welfare Endangered: Boonton Township Resident Charged

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
436
parsippany police
File Photo
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Officials from Morris County, including Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, and Boonton Township Police Chief Thomas L. Cacciabeve, announced the apprehension of Jeff A. Fernandez, 25, Boonton Township, related to charges of possessing Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM).

The accused faces a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of CSAM), categorized as a second-degree crime.

The case originated from a CyberTip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which highlighted specific video and photo files that are believed to showcase the abuse or exploitation of minors. Investigators, upon reviewing the tip, singled out Jeff Fernandez as a potential suspect. It was discovered that Fernandez allegedly had over 1,000 CSAM items on a digital device.

On August 15, Fernandez was detained based on these charges. Post-arrest, under the Criminal Justice Reform Act, he was granted a pretrial release with conditions that involve close monitoring and restricted online access.

Prosecutor Carroll expressed gratitude to the Boonton Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations for their commitment to the case.

Anyone possessing further details related to this case is urged to reach out to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. They can be contacted at (973) 285-6200.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Previous article
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Swears in New Officer
Next article
Fill Bags, Save Big: Parsippany Library Sale!
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.