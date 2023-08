MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce Officer Dominic Alheidt as the latest addition to their team.

A graduate of Farleigh Dickenson University with a degree in finance, Officer Alheidt previously served at the Family First Funding mortgage firm. He will be commencing his duties with the Protective Services Division, overseeing security for courtrooms and the broader courthouse premises.

Best wishes and safety first, Officer Alheidt!