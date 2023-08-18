Fill Bags, Save Big: Parsippany Library Sale!

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of Parsippany Library will hold a Book and Media Bag Sale beginning September 8 at 11:00 a.m. and running through September 25.



The sale will be held at the Parsippany Main Library and will be open during all regular hours. Adult and Children’s Fiction and Non-fiction books, DVDs, CDs, and Audio Books. Fill a large bag for $6.00, and an extra-large bag for $12.00. Reuse your previously purchased FOL Bag and fill it for $10.00.

Board Games and Puzzles will also be sold and priced individually. All profits will be donated to the Parsippany Library.

The Main Branch of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.