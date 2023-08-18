Saturday, August 19, 2023
HomeLocal NewsFill Bags, Save Big: Parsippany Library Sale!
Local News

Fill Bags, Save Big: Parsippany Library Sale!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
217
File Photo
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of Parsippany Library will hold a Book and Media Bag Sale beginning September 8 at 11:00 a.m. and running through September 25.

The sale will be held at the Parsippany Main Library and will be open during all regular hours. Adult and Children’s Fiction and Non-fiction books, DVDs, CDs, and Audio Books. Fill a large bag for $6.00, and an extra-large bag for $12.00. Reuse your previously purchased FOL Bag and fill it for $10.00.

Board Games and Puzzles will also be sold and priced individually. All profits will be donated to the Parsippany Library.

The Main Branch of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.

Previous article
Child Welfare Endangered: Boonton Township Resident Charged
Next article
H&D Sonography Settles Kickback Allegations
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.