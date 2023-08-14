Monday, August 14, 2023
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Prosecutor’s Office PBA 327 Donates To Backpack Giveaway Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Sgt. LaGuerre; Teresa Williams
MORRIS COUNTY — On August 10, the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Local No. 327, which represents Detectives serving in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), made donations to KAT Team and Table of Hope towards their facilitation of the Backpack Giveaway Program.  The donations, in the amount of $250.00 each, were presented to KAT Team Board Member Angelica Nols and to Table of Hope Director Teresa Williams.       

At the presentation to KAT Team, PBA Treasurer Detective Supervisor Stephanie Merced delivered the donation check to Ms. Nols at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.  Also present were Angelica Nols’ husband, Karl Towns, Sr., and brother, Andy Parada, as well as members of the MCPO Executive Team, including Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Deputy Chief Jan-Michael Monrad, Captain Stephen Ortiz, and Captain Mark Castellano, and the supervisor of the MCPO Community Outreach & Recruitment Unit, Sgt. Patrick LaGuerre, at the presentation to Table of Hope, Sgt. LaGuerre delivered the donation check to Teresa Williams during a mobile food pantry event on Bishop Nazery Way in Morristown.

Sgt. LaGuerre; Capt. Castellano; Chief McNally; First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood; Prosecutor Carroll; Det./Sup. Merced; Angelica Nols; Karl Towns Sr.; Andy Parada, Deputy Chief Monrad; and Capt. Ortiz

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said, “These committed community members who drive this program are true leaders.  It is through their selfless actions that they not only raise awareness and help those in need but also inspire others to do the same.  I also want to recognize and thank members of PBA No. 327 for their continued generosity towards causes such as the Backpack Giveaway Program.”     

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
