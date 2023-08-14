Kiwanis Club Donates Supplies, Brightening Students’ Academic Journey Ahead

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly stands as the second-largest Kiwanis Club in New Jersey, boasting an impressive roster of 61 members. The club, which is always eager to welcome new members, is renowned for its dedication to community service. Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany by clicking here.

Annually, Kiwanis members worldwide dedicate a staggering six million volunteer hours and funnel more than $100 million into impactful service projects. These projects not only bolster communities but are also primarily aimed at aiding children. The vision of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany aligns with the overarching Kiwanis mission: ensuring every child has a fair shot at leading a healthy and successful life. Their foundational belief is simple yet profound: “Help one child, and you help the world.”

For those looking to contribute or in need of assistance, the Parsippany Food Pantry operates out of the Parsippany Community Center. Located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, the pantry is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They can be reached at (973) 263-7163.