Scout Makes History Come to Life Through a Smartphone

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society is pleased to announce a new way of touring our historic neighborhood community. Mount Tabor is a former Methodist church camp and a thriving present-day neighborhood known for its picturesque Victorian gingerbread cottages standing shoulder-to-shoulder on narrow streets. Visitors are drawn to the historic community, and now, using a smartphone, they can scan a unique QR code on each of 20 signs throughout the historic district. Each sign links to a corresponding webpage describing the history of the site and unlocks a map and historic photos correlating to the exact location where the visitor is standing. Many photos, from the Mount Tabor Historical Society archives, have rarely been seen by the public.

This extraordinary project, connecting the past with present-day technology, is the Eagle Scout project of 16-year-old Eashan Iyer of Scout Troop 173 in Parsippany. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official launch of the walking tour will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. in Trinity Park, Mount Tabor.

In 2022, Eashan reached out to the Mount Tabor Historic Society seeking a project for his Eagle Rank. Michelle LaConto Munn, president of the Society, provided the Scout with a wish list of projects to choose from. His affinity for digital technology led him to make an unconventional choice to help the Society to increase the public’s access to the rich, but hidden, historical archives through a digitally enhanced walking tour. Eashan observed, “Over the past few years, I have seen QR codes gain popularity as we enter an increasingly touchless society. I thought this trend would lend itself well to a walking tour, allowing people access to the rich historical archives of Mount Tabor at their fingertips.”

According to Ms. LaConto Munn, “The Society had a general idea for a walking tour, but without Eashan, this project would not have become a reality. This project stands out from the more typical construction-oriented projects and is the first to use modern technology to help the society actively increase awareness of our history and potentially reach new audiences.”

Over the last year, Eashan worked with the Society to develop a route of 20 designated stops in the neighborhood to spotlight historic sites and significant buildings. Acting as project manager, he created a proposal, raised over $600 to fund the project and knit all parts of the project together with a team of eager volunteers. The Scout’s tasks ranged from the technical: melding smartphone technology with the website of the Mount Tabor Historic Society and creating separate website pages for each featured site, to the traditional: employing good old-fashioned footwork to select signpost locations and working hands-on to produce and install the signage. Eashan notes, “I crafted this project to leverage my skills in many disciplines and provide genuine value to our community. Opening a QR code, you will see web pages I developed working with volunteers. Looking at the signposts, you will see brackets that connect the sign plates to the post. I custom-designed these brackets to place the signs at an angle, making them easier to read and scan.”

His efforts provide a long-term benefit to the neighborhood, and the community at large, raising the awareness of historic Mount Tabor, which is tucked on a hill off Route 53 between Morris Plains and Denville. The recently completed Explore Historic Mount Tabor Walking Tour expands everyone’s knowledge and appreciation of this charming ‘city in the forest.’

The tour includes neighborhood highlights such as the “Golden Stairs,” the site of the old Arlington Hotel, streetscapes that juxtapose yesterday’s perspectives with today’s views, and iconic buildings including the Tabernacle, library, and firehouse, all in use today.

The digital walking tour is free and can be taken at any time of the year. Follow the signs sequentially or begin anywhere inspiration strikes. If you are unable to visit Mount Tabor personally, the tour is also available online at www.MountTaborNJ.org.

Once you’ve experienced the unique charm of this neighborhood, you are invited to take a closer look with access inside over 15 historic homes and buildings during the annual Mount Tabor Historic House & Garden Tour, on Saturday, September 30. Tickets are available now online.