Razorz Edge Barber Shop Coming to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Razorz Edge Barber Shop will soon be opening in Parsippany.

The new barbershop will be located at 271 Parsippany Road and be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They will occupy 800 square feet on the first floor of the premises.

Razorz Edge Barber Shop is a family-oriented business that provides numerous barbering services at affordable prices to its clients in the greater Morris County area.

Razorz Edge Barbershop has two other locations: Randolph and Jefferson.

Business owner Samantha Khoury established Razorz Edge Barbershop in Randolph after the success of her first barbershop location in Jefferson.

Utilizing her 17-plus years of experience in the barbering industry, Ms. Khoury strives to provide quality customer service and positive experiences for her clients. Her team of experienced barbers is dedicated to communicating with clients to leave them with positive experiences and customer satisfaction. Ms. Khoury prides herself on her and her staff’s ability to make their clients comfortable and feel relaxed when getting into the barber chair.

Razorz Edge Barber Shop offers a variety of barbering services such as haircutting and styling, infant and kid haircuts, shape-ups, hot shaves, straight shaves, beard shaping, trimming, and much more.

