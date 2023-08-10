Three Dunkin’ Drive-Thrus Set to Replace Former Parsippany Bank Buildings

PARSIPPANY — On August 9, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment gave the green light for the conversion of two empty bank buildings into Dunkin’ outlets, each equipped with a drive-thru.

The first transformation will take place at the previous TD Bank location on 430 North Beverwyk Road. This branch, part of the Lake Hiawatha cluster, shut its doors on April 23, 2021, along with 81 other branches that year. In addition to Dunkin, the site will house a convenience store. The Dunkin’ is currently located at 450 North Beverwyck Road.

The second approval involves repurposing the old Santander Bank premises at 239 Littleton Road. This branch has since relocated to the Waterview Plaza Shopping Center. Interestingly, the existing Dunkin’ outlet within the plaza will migrate to the vacated bank space and will feature the added benefit of a drive-thru.

It’s worth noting that a similar nod was granted on June 21 for the transition of the former Santander Bank on 1980 Route 10 into a Dunkin’ with a drive-thru. This location will also have the capacity for 36 seats inside.

The surge in drive-thru interest can be attributed to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dining industry. The crisis witnessed a spike in drive-thru visits among many fast-food chains. As indoor dining faced restrictions, the allure of contactless, convenient drive-thru service grew in appeal to many patrons.

Moreover, to cater to this demand, there’s been a significant move towards technological advancements in drive-thrus. Features such as mobile ordering, touch-free payment methods, and seamless app integrations have increasingly become the norm.

Related

Comments

Comments