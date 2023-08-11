Coyne PR Named ‘Best Place to Work’; August 8 Declared Coyne Day

PARSIPPANY — Coyne Public Relations was honored with a Proclamation on behalf of Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio for its recognition from Inc. Magazine, PRWeek, PRovoke, and others across the PR industry as the “Best Place to Work” in 2023. In recognition, Mayor Barberio proclaimed August 8 as Coyne Public Relations Day.

“This is an incredible honor,” said CEO Tom Coyne. “Coyne has been a part of the Parsippany business community for nearly two decades, and we take immense pride in being the best place to work in Parsippany.”

Founded in 1991 by CEO Tom Coyne, the agency’s mission statement has never wavered: “Our mission is not to be the best agency in America, but the best one to work for. If we are the best place to work, we will attract the best people. If we have the best people, we will attract the best clients. If we have the best people and clients, how can we not be the best agency in America?”

“Our journey in Parsippany began in 2004 when we established our headquarters at 14 Walsh Drive and continued in 2013 when we moved to 5 Wood Hollow Road,” said President Rich Lukis. “Parsippany has been good to us from the very beginning, and we are humbled by this recognition.”

While the agency’s local ties are strong, its reach is global. Since its inception in 1991, Coyne PR has grown into one of the top independent public relations firms with clients that include Hilton Hotels, BMW, L’Oreal, Humana, Orangetheory Fitness, and many others. A full-service agency, Coyne PR offers clients media relations, social media, influencer engagement, and digital marketing capabilities.

