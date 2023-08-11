Saturday, August 12, 2023
HomeBusiness NewsCoyne PR Named 'Best Place to Work'; August 8 Declared Coyne Day
Business NewsLocal News

Coyne PR Named ‘Best Place to Work’; August 8 Declared Coyne Day

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
342
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilmen Michael dePierro, Paul Carifi, Jr., Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Tom Coyne, Mayoe James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia and Council President Loretta Gragnani
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Coyne Public Relations was honored with a Proclamation on behalf of Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio for its recognition from Inc. Magazine, PRWeek, PRovoke, and others across the PR industry as the “Best Place to Work” in 2023. In recognition, Mayor Barberio proclaimed August 8 as Coyne Public Relations Day.

“This is an incredible honor,” said CEO Tom Coyne. “Coyne has been a part of the Parsippany business community for nearly two decades, and we take immense pride in being the best place to work in Parsippany.”

Founded in 1991 by CEO Tom Coyne, the agency’s mission statement has never wavered: “Our mission is not to be the best agency in America, but the best one to work for. If we are the best place to work, we will attract the best people. If we have the best people, we will attract the best clients. If we have the best people and clients, how can we not be the best agency in America?”

“Our journey in Parsippany began in 2004 when we established our headquarters at 14 Walsh Drive and continued in 2013 when we moved to 5 Wood Hollow Road,” said President Rich Lukis. “Parsippany has been good to us from the very beginning, and we are humbled by this recognition.”

While the agency’s local ties are strong, its reach is global. Since its inception in 1991, Coyne PR has grown into one of the top independent public relations firms with clients that include Hilton Hotels, BMW, L’Oreal, Humana, Orangetheory Fitness, and many others.  A full-service agency, Coyne PR offers clients media relations, social media, influencer engagement, and digital marketing capabilities.

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as “The Best Place to Work,” we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries, and six continents through our partnership with The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world’s most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy, and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards.

The employees of Coyne PR proudly display the plaque awarded to them by Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development

Previous article
Razorz Edge Barber Shop Coming to Parsippany
Next article
Pennacchio: Extremism Has No Place in Educating Our Children
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.