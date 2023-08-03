Parsippany School Board Election: 12 Candidates Battle for Three Seats

This year, there are three three-year seats available: Timothy Berrios; Matthew DeVitto, and Debbie Orme (not seeking reelection). Berrios stepped down in May since his daughter became an employee of the school district. Kendra Von Achen temporarily filled his seat until an election is held.

The candidates who filed for these seats are:

Matthew DeVitto (seeking re-election) Kendra Von Achen Balakrishna “Bala” Samaga Nilesh Bagdai Falgun Bakhtarwala Cassandra Cogan Wendy Wright Nicole Dellafave Lily Benavides Deitria Smith-Snead Timothy P. Berrios Andrew Choffo

Qualifications for candidates include:

Be able to read and write

Hold citizenship and one year’s residency in the school district

Have no interest in any contract with, or claim against, the board

Not hold office as mayor or member of the municipal governing body

Be registered to vote in the district and not be disqualified as a voter under N.J.S.A. 19:4-1

With such a diverse pool of candidates, the election promises to be an engaging and important event for the local community. Voters will have the opportunity to choose representatives who will contribute to the betterment of the education system in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.