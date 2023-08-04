Morris Plains Resident Joins Unity Bank as Senior Vice President

MORRIS COUNTY — Banking industry veteran and Morris Plains resident Daniel Sharabba has joined Unity Bank as senior vice president and senior retail officer.
Sharabba is responsible for the development and execution of the community bank’s branch banking operations.
“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Unity Bank family,” said James A. Hughes, Unity Bank president and chief executive officer. “Daniel brings great banking experience to the team and has an impressive background growing both business and consumer relationships. We look forward to his continued success with Unity.”
Unity Bank will be opening soon in Lake Hiawatha.
Sharabba previously served as regional manager and vice president with Citizens Bank, overseeing 17 retail locations, across five counties in Northern and Central New Jersey. Prior to that, he was with J.P. Morgan Chase, serving as private client branch manager, vice president, financial advisor, and office manager.
Sharabba is an Advisory Board member of nourish.NJ, a food bank based in Morristown, and the New Jersey Devils not-for-profit organization.
He and his wife, Emily, have two children, Macie and Leo.
Sharabba has a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from Montclair State University.