Thursday, August 3, 2023
Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM

By Frank L. Cahill
One of the previous Table of Hope Backpack Giveaways held at County College of Morris.
MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things easier with a free backpack distribution event at the County College of Morris (CCM).

The Backpack Giveaway at CCM takes place Friday, August 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors are asked to use CCM’s Center Grove Road entrance.

CCM has hosted numerous events with Table of Hope to assist those in need. This latest distribution event will provide backpacks filled with school supplies, consisting of pencils, rulers, glue sticks, notebooks, and more.

To volunteer for the Backpack Giveaway or to make a donation click here and click “Volunteer” or email [email protected].

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
