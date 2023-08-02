Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things easier with a free backpack distribution event at the County College of Morris (CCM).

The Backpack Giveaway at CCM takes place Friday, August 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors are asked to use CCM’s Center Grove Road entrance.

CCM has hosted numerous events with Table of Hope to assist those in need. This latest distribution event will provide backpacks filled with school supplies, consisting of pencils, rulers, glue sticks, notebooks, and more.

To volunteer for the Backpack Giveaway or to make a donation click here and click “Volunteer” or email [email protected].

