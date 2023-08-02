Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Located at 409 South Beverwyck Road, this stunning and utterly gorgeous single-family colonial home boasts bright and sunny interiors, reflecting the true pride of ownership. Situated in a prime location with an excellent school system and convenient commuting options, this fully renovated property offers high-end quality throughout.

A grand 2-story foyer welcomes you, adorned with fine high-end Italian crystal LED chandeliers and beautiful oak wood flooring that continues throughout the home. With six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, there’s plenty of space for a growing family.

The property also features a finished basement, a media room, and a total of 12 rooms. The four-car garage offers ample parking space. Built in 2001, this luxurious home spans 5,390 square feet on a .88-acre lot, providing an elegant and comfortable living environment. This home sold for $1,325,000.

Other Parsippany Home Sales include:

Number Street Name Sales Price 608 Knoll Road $425,000 37 Ridgewood Avenue 310,000 28 Ute Avenue 660,000 191-6 N Beverwyck Road 191,000 22 Longview Avenue 400,000 199 River Drive 410,000 41 New England Drive 554,400 104-5 N Beverwyck Road 200,000 22 Oneida Avenue 450,000 6 Lincoln Gardens 167,000 22 Wenonah Avenue 380,000 3 Roanoke Avenue 375,000 603 Old Dover Road 547,000 30 Fords Court 310,000 28 Celtic Way 686,000 768 Vail Road 600,000 363 North Beverwyck Road 450,000 7 Holly Glen Lane 675,000 21 Rockaway Boulevard 472,000 61 Farrand Drive 699,000 257 Kingston Road 480,000 39 Dayton Road 450,000 50 Hamburg Road 455,000 418 Lake Shore Drive 615,000 108 Emily Place 596,000 9 Irvington Road 505,000 69 Eldora Road 430,000 33 Westminster Drive 685,000 409 South Beverwyck Road 1,325,000 4 Parkside Drive 775,000 690 South Beverwyck Road 520,000 16 Doric Avenue 675,000 79 Edwards Road 505,005 25 Foxcroft Road 650,000 170 Rainbow Trail 715,000 2 Cobb Road 430,000 62 Upper Rainbow Trail 425,000 58 Long Ridge Road 875,000 10 Long Ridge Road 603,900 18 Woodland Road 425,000 24 Hilsinger Road 430,000 23 Summerhill Drive 550,000 70 Summerhill Drive 530,000 359 Summerhill Drive 521,501 4 Stockton Court 465,000 42 Beverly Street 980,000 190 Powder Mill Road 815,000

