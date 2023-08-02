Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Located at 409 South Beverwyck Road, this stunning and utterly gorgeous single-family colonial home boasts bright and sunny interiors, reflecting the true pride of ownership. Situated in a prime location with an excellent school system and convenient commuting options, this fully renovated property offers high-end quality throughout.
A grand 2-story foyer welcomes you, adorned with fine high-end Italian crystal LED chandeliers and beautiful oak wood flooring that continues throughout the home. With six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, there’s plenty of space for a growing family.
The property also features a finished basement, a media room, and a total of 12 rooms. The four-car garage offers ample parking space. Built in 2001, this luxurious home spans 5,390 square feet on a .88-acre lot, providing an elegant and comfortable living environment. This home sold for $1,325,000.
Other Parsippany Home Sales include:
|Number
|Street Name
|Sales Price
|608
|Knoll Road
|$425,000
|37
|Ridgewood Avenue
|310,000
|28
|Ute Avenue
|660,000
|191-6
|N Beverwyck Road
|191,000
|22
|Longview Avenue
|400,000
|199
|River Drive
|410,000
|41
|New England Drive
|554,400
|104-5
|N Beverwyck Road
|200,000
|22
|Oneida Avenue
|450,000
|6
|Lincoln Gardens
|167,000
|22
|Wenonah Avenue
|380,000
|3
|Roanoke Avenue
|375,000
|603
|Old Dover Road
|547,000
|30
|Fords Court
|310,000
|28
|Celtic Way
|686,000
|768
|Vail Road
|600,000
|363
|North Beverwyck Road
|450,000
|7
|Holly Glen Lane
|675,000
|21
|Rockaway Boulevard
|472,000
|61
|Farrand Drive
|699,000
|257
|Kingston Road
|480,000
|39
|Dayton Road
|450,000
|50
|Hamburg Road
|455,000
|418
|Lake Shore Drive
|615,000
|108
|Emily Place
|596,000
|9
|Irvington Road
|505,000
|69
|Eldora Road
|430,000
|33
|Westminster Drive
|685,000
|409
|South Beverwyck Road
|1,325,000
|4
|Parkside Drive
|775,000
|690
|South Beverwyck Road
|520,000
|16
|Doric Avenue
|675,000
|79
|Edwards Road
|505,005
|25
|Foxcroft Road
|650,000
|170
|Rainbow Trail
|715,000
|2
|Cobb Road
|430,000
|62
|Upper Rainbow Trail
|425,000
|58
|Long Ridge Road
|875,000
|10
|Long Ridge Road
|603,900
|18
|Woodland Road
|425,000
|24
|Hilsinger Road
|430,000
|23
|Summerhill Drive
|550,000
|70
|Summerhill Drive
|530,000
|359
|Summerhill Drive
|521,501
|4
|Stockton Court
|465,000
|42
|Beverly Street
|980,000
|190
|Powder Mill Road
|815,000