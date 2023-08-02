Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Elegance meets comfort at 409 South Beverwyck Road, a stunning Colonial home where luxury and family living blend seamlessly.
PARSIPPANY — Located at 409 South Beverwyck Road, this stunning and utterly gorgeous single-family colonial home boasts bright and sunny interiors, reflecting the true pride of ownership. Situated in a prime location with an excellent school system and convenient commuting options, this fully renovated property offers high-end quality throughout.

Step into elegance: the grand 2-story foyer at 409 South Beverwyck Road, adorned with high-end Italian crystal chandeliers, sets a tone of luxury from the very first glance.

A grand 2-story foyer welcomes you, adorned with fine high-end Italian crystal LED chandeliers and beautiful oak wood flooring that continues throughout the home. With six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, there’s plenty of space for a growing family.

The property also features a finished basement, a media room, and a total of 12 rooms. The four-car garage offers ample parking space. Built in 2001, this luxurious home spans 5,390 square feet on a .88-acre lot, providing an elegant and comfortable living environment. This home sold for $1,325,000.

Other Parsippany Home Sales include:

Number Street Name Sales Price
608 Knoll Road $425,000
37 Ridgewood Avenue 310,000
28 Ute Avenue 660,000
191-6 N Beverwyck Road 191,000
22 Longview Avenue 400,000
199 River Drive 410,000
41 New England Drive 554,400
104-5 N Beverwyck Road 200,000
22 Oneida Avenue 450,000
6 Lincoln Gardens 167,000
22 Wenonah Avenue 380,000
3 Roanoke Avenue 375,000
603 Old Dover Road 547,000
30 Fords Court 310,000
28 Celtic Way 686,000
768 Vail Road 600,000
363 North Beverwyck Road 450,000
7 Holly Glen Lane 675,000
21 Rockaway Boulevard 472,000
61 Farrand Drive 699,000
257 Kingston Road 480,000
39 Dayton Road 450,000
50 Hamburg Road 455,000
418 Lake Shore Drive 615,000
108 Emily Place 596,000
9 Irvington Road 505,000
69 Eldora Road 430,000
33 Westminster Drive 685,000
409 South Beverwyck Road 1,325,000
4 Parkside Drive 775,000
690 South Beverwyck Road 520,000
16 Doric Avenue 675,000
79 Edwards Road 505,005
25 Foxcroft Road 650,000
170 Rainbow Trail 715,000
2 Cobb Road 430,000
62 Upper Rainbow Trail 425,000
58 Long Ridge Road 875,000
10 Long Ridge Road 603,900
18 Woodland Road 425,000
24 Hilsinger Road 430,000
23 Summerhill Drive 550,000
70 Summerhill Drive 530,000
359 Summerhill Drive 521,501
4 Stockton Court 465,000
42 Beverly Street 980,000
190 Powder Mill Road 815,000

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
