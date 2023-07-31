Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsPreschool Advantage Golf Event Fundraises for 30 Preschool Scholarships
Local NewsSchool News

Preschool Advantage Golf Event Fundraises for 30 Preschool Scholarships

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
254
Preschool Advantage Golf Event Fundraises for 30 Preschool Scholarships
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The weather held off for nine holes at Hamilton Farm Golf Club’s Highlands Course in Gladstone Monday, June 26, when 108 golfers raised a record $180,000 for Preschool Advantage, enough to send 30 kids to preschool this fall.

“We are so grateful for the support we received from all our sponsors and attendees,” said Matt Mirett, event chair and Preschool Advantage trustee.

“We’d specifically like to recognize our Presenting Sponsor, Provident Bank, and our Tournament Sponsor, Open Road Auto Group, who provided foundational support for our event. Despite the weather, it was a great day for all involved and most importantly for the families we serve.”

Preschool Advantage is a Morristown-based non-profit organization that has provided more than 1,500 families with financial assistance for high-quality preschool education since 1995. The golf outing is one of its primary fund-raisers.

The organization will fund preschool tuition for 100 children for the 2023-24 school year and is still accepting applications for September.

To learn more click here or call (973) 532-2501.

Previous article
2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen Award: Nominations Now Open
Next article
Get ready, Parsippany! The Food Trucks are returning!
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.