Preschool Advantage Golf Event Fundraises for 30 Preschool Scholarships

MORRIS COUNTY — The weather held off for nine holes at Hamilton Farm Golf Club’s Highlands Course in Gladstone Monday, June 26, when 108 golfers raised a record $180,000 for Preschool Advantage, enough to send 30 kids to preschool this fall.

“We are so grateful for the support we received from all our sponsors and attendees,” said Matt Mirett, event chair and Preschool Advantage trustee.

“We’d specifically like to recognize our Presenting Sponsor, Provident Bank, and our Tournament Sponsor, Open Road Auto Group, who provided foundational support for our event. Despite the weather, it was a great day for all involved and most importantly for the families we serve.”

Preschool Advantage is a Morristown-based non-profit organization that has provided more than 1,500 families with financial assistance for high-quality preschool education since 1995. The golf outing is one of its primary fund-raisers.

The organization will fund preschool tuition for 100 children for the 2023-24 school year and is still accepting applications for September.

To learn more click here or call (973) 532-2501.