Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeLocal News2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen Award: Nominations Now Open
FeaturedLocal News

2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen Award: Nominations Now Open

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
347
Michele Picone, Parsippany Health and Human Services Director, stands with Karen DeChristopher and Mayor James Barberio. Karen was celebrated as one of the two distinguished honorees for the 2022 Socolowski Award.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Recognize an exceptional senior Parsippany resident by nominating them for the “2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.”

The award, initiated by Parsippany Township’s Office on Aging, is designed to honor two elderly volunteers, aged 60 and over, for their selfless commitment to projects, causes, or activities that positively impact the community. Although nominees can be employed, the award will only take into consideration their volunteer contributions. The award, financially supported by the Estate of Jean D. Socolowski, will present monetary prizes to the winning volunteers.

Click here to download the application, or request them by calling (973) 263-7163, or visiting the Office on Aging at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. After completion, applications can be submitted via fax to (973) 299-1349, email to [email protected], or handed in or sent by mail to the above address. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2023.

Please note that Parsippany Township employees, previous winners, and elected officials are not eligible to apply. However, applicants from previous years who did not win are strongly encouraged to reapply.

For additional details, please contact the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7163.

Previous article
Lakeland Hills YMCA Celebrates Centennial, 50th Swim Team Anniversary
Next article
Preschool Advantage Golf Event Fundraises for 30 Preschool Scholarships
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.