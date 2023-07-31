2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen Award: Nominations Now Open

PARSIPPANY — Recognize an exceptional senior Parsippany resident by nominating them for the “2023 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.”



The award, initiated by Parsippany Township’s Office on Aging, is designed to honor two elderly volunteers, aged 60 and over, for their selfless commitment to projects, causes, or activities that positively impact the community. Although nominees can be employed, the award will only take into consideration their volunteer contributions. The award, financially supported by the Estate of Jean D. Socolowski, will present monetary prizes to the winning volunteers.

Click here to download the application, or request them by calling (973) 263-7163, or visiting the Office on Aging at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. After completion, applications can be submitted via fax to (973) 299-1349, email to [email protected], or handed in or sent by mail to the above address. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2023.

Please note that Parsippany Township employees, previous winners, and elected officials are not eligible to apply. However, applicants from previous years who did not win are strongly encouraged to reapply.

For additional details, please contact the Office on Aging at (973) 263-7163.