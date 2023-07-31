Lakeland Hills YMCA Celebrates Centennial, 50th Swim Team Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — 2023 marks a significant year for YMCA Swimming, as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Short Course Swimming and Diving. This Centennial event honors the countless individuals who have pushed the boundaries of their aquatic abilities over the past century!

Similarly, the Lakeland Hills YMCA Competitive Swim Team is commemorating half a century of nurturing swimming champions. More crucially, it has played a pivotal role in molding athletes into resilient and competent individuals who embody the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. The team has been a platform for people of diverse ages, backgrounds, and life experiences to unlock their full potential in an environment that promotes dignity and respect.

All current and past swimmers, parents, coaches, officials, and friends are invited to be part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Competitive Swim Team on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12. Here is the current schedule for the weekend:

On Friday, August 11, there is an evening meet-up for some fun and laughter at a local venue to be determined.

Saturday afternoon, August 12 all swimmers will return to their “water roots” as a Blue Green White Alumni Meet is held at Lakeland Hills Y from 1:00-3:00 pm with beers in the Pavilion at the Y.

Saturday evening, August 12, come join the celebration from 6:30-10:30 pm at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes with a full bar, dinner, and dancing. Currently, a Flash Sale is being offered as the event deadline nears. It is just $115 for each guest for the Celebration at The Mansion!

Come and celebrate as the Lakeland Hills Swim Team cheers to 50 Years!

For more information on Lakeland Hills Family YMCA please visit their website at www.lakelandhillsymca.com or email Rosemary Linder Day, Vice President of Marketing and Membership, at [email protected] No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.