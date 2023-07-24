Tuesday, July 25, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCraftsman Farms Gets $37,620 Grant for 1911 Log House Restoration
FeaturedLocal News

Craftsman Farms Gets $37,620 Grant for 1911 Log House Restoration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
156
Craftsman Farms. File Photo
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Twenty-three projects in Morris County are set to benefit from $3.6 million in grants. These funds, part of an annual initiative, aim to rejuvenate and safeguard historic sites within the locality.

Including this grant disbursement, Morris County has awarded nearly $50 Million on preservation efforts at 122 historic locations since 2003, when awards were first issued for protecting historic sites through Morris County’s Preservation Trust Fund. The properties have benefited through 535 grants, with some properties receiving multiple grants over the years to conduct planning, acquisition, and construction projects.

“The staff and volunteers do a phenomenal job evaluating these applications and recommending how to invest our dollars. People often thank the Commissioners for the money. Still, it ultimately comes from the taxpayers, who always overwhelmingly support these programs, and, fortunately, they do,” stated Commissioner Stephen Shaw, liaison to the Historic Preservation Trust Fund Review Board.

Craftsman Farms received a $37,620 grant for Log End Restoration.

The Craftsman Farms Log House was built in 1911 to support the 650-acre property owned by Gustav Stickley, a United States Arts and Crafts movement leader.

The review board received 23 applications for consideration in 2023, nearly $5.9 million in grant requests. They were initially reviewed for their conformance to the U.S. Secretary of Interior’s “Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties,” which promote historic preservation best practices. 

“These are very important federal guidelines set during the historic acts that have been passed since the 1960s, with antecedents going back even further than that. We want to be at the highest level with tax dollars,” said Larry Fast, Chair of the Review Board.

The review board conducted site visits to assess the properties for consideration. After a final presentation was made by the grant applicants, the review board deliberated on the funding recommendations. Twelve of the 23 projects received full funding requested for preservation purposes.

 

Previous article
2023 – 200 Club of Morris County Scholarship Awards Ceremony
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.